dailydodge.com
Husty’s Falkenthal Named WBCA AD Of Year
Hustisford High School Athletic Director Glen Falkenthal was recently named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Athletic Director of the Year. He was given the award at the annual WBCA Hall of Fame event in the Wisconsin Dells. Falkenthal (leff) is pictured above with long time Hustisford Hall of Fame Coach...
dailydodge.com
BD Boys Soccer Blanks Goslings
-W: Roberto Ortega 5 saves. “We played another good game tonight and bounced back with a win against a good Watertown team. Riley VanPembrook scored on a volley on a cross from Luis Hernandez in the 10th minute. We moved the ball well tonight and our back 4 worked very good tonight keeping a tough Watertown team out of the goal. Carson Franke had a good night in goal having 10 saves. The Watertown goalkeeper Roberto Ortega had 5 saves on the night. This was another team win as everyone worked well together.” – BD Coach Dave Elgersma.
dailydodge.com
Prep Scoreboard – Thursday 9/29/22
“The Crusaders bounced back for a big conference win tonight over Valley Christian. Ada Smies led us with 15 kills, followed by 11 for Elise Ritzema. KK led us with 24 assists. Our defense was led by Erin Ruis with 21 digs and she also led us with 3 aces. The win takes us to 19-5 overall, and 5-1 in conference. I was proud of how our girls came out with tons of energy the first 2 sets. Valley did a great job fighting back in the 3rd, and we really had to earn every point in the 4th.” – Crusaders Coach Dan Ten Napel.
dailydodge.com
BD Football Hosts Sun Prairie West on DDTV & 1430 ESPN Tonight
After knocking off Watertown 39-27 last week, the Beaver Dam High School football team (Overall: 1-5, Badger East: 1-3) welcomes Sun Prairie West (Overall: 3-3, Badger East: 1-3) to town for the first ever meeting between the two schools in a game you can hear on 1430 ESPN and watch on DailyDodge TV.
dailydodge.com
Late TD Pushes Sun Prairie West Past Golden Beavers
Sun Prairie West’s Jonathan Weah’s 34 yard touchdown run with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter lifted the Wolves past the Beaver Dam High School football team 21-14 on Friday night at HH Derleth Field. The first quarter featured each team’s offense only touching the ball one time....
big10central.com
A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box
University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
dailydodge.com
Randall L. “Randy” Price
Randall L. “Randy” Price, 69, of Columbus passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Randall was born on February 13, 1953 in Beaver Dam to Fredrick “Fritz” and Evelyn (Tillema) Price. He later found a second mother in Sally Beattie when she was married to Fritz in 1973. Randy was a graduate of Cambria High School. He served his country in the Army National Guard. Randy was married to Marianne Ebert on July 18, 1980 in La Crosse, WI. Randy worked in construction for many years and later was an over-the-road truck driver for 18 years.
dailydodge.com
John Klosterman
John Klosterman, 70, formerly of Brandon, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac where he resided the past three years. John was born in Waupun on September 7, 1952, the son of Elmer and Violet Lawson Klosterman. John was a graduate of Brandon High School in 1971. He was employed at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for over 30 years from which he retired. On April 19, 1975 he married Helen Wallenhorst. The couple resided in Brandon all their married lives. John was a life-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon where he was very active; always doing what he could for the church.
dailydodge.com
James Wierenga
James Wierenga, 90, of Waupun, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Jim was born September 23, 1932 in the Netherlands the son of John and Tena Elgersma Wierenga. Jim moved to the United States with his family when he was 15 years old. On September 21, 1951 he married Mildred Hopp in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Alto all their married life. Mildred preceded Jim in death in 1991. On June 26, 1992 he married Marlene Navis Tazelaar and they resided in Waupun. Jim was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
dailydodge.com
Betty Ann Kukuk Kloostra
Betty Ann Kukuk Kloostra, left this earth and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Betty was born August 31, 1937, the daughter of Wallace and Daisy (Fisher) Kukuk. Betty was the third of six children and enjoyed being part of a big family. She graduated from Cambria Friesland High School in 1955, and from Carroll College in 1959 where she received her teaching degree. She taught Kindergarten her whole teaching career, starting in 1959 in Mt. Prospect, IL. In 1962 she taught her first year in the Waupun School District and taught in several schools but mostly at Washington Elementary. Betty enjoyed her students and made learning fun. She would often have former students come up to her around town and she was always interested in what they were doing now. She retired in 1998. On June 23, 1962 she married Joe H. Kloostra and even though they were divorced years later, they remained friends. Betty was very active in her church activities from a young age. She was part of many choirs, committees, and mission trips, as well as involved in Bible class, quilting group, and youth group to name a few. In fact when she was a very young girl and was asked what she wanted to do when she grew up she would say she wanted to be a missionary. Betty may not have had the opportunity to share her faith abroad but we truly believe she was the hands and feet of Jesus in her own little corner of the world.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
dailydodge.com
News – September 29, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The republican candidate for Wisconsin governor was in Beaver Dam Wednesday. Tim Michels stopped by Cocktails Bar and Grill to make his pitch to local voters. Michels says the two main legislative priorities he will focus on if elected are election integrity and education reform. You can listen to Michels full speech at DailyDodge.com.
dailydodge.com
Waupun Man Talks Volunteering With SSM Health At Home Hospice
(Waupun) There is a need for hospice volunteers throughout the region. From personal fulfilment to personal gratitude, there are so many benefits to becoming a hospice caregiver volunteer. For Tim Teachout, volunteering is personal. The Waupun resident has gone through the end-of-life experience with his mother, father, and wife. He has been a hospice volunteer ever since the day his cousin asked him to join her.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Council Accepts BDFD Donation From Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Chief says new communications equipment for their dive team is a game changer. The common council recently accepted a $10-thousand dollar donation from Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly to cover the entire cost for a new communications system. Chief Michael Wesle says the department has never had a communications system for divers in the water to communicate with the surface or each other.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
dailydodge.com
Alyce J. Schoenwetter
Alyce J. Schoenwetter, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Charleston House Memory Care in Beaver Dam. The former Alyce Jeanne Schmoldt was born on January 20, 1931 in the town of Lowell, Dodge County, the daughter of Frederick and Delia (Soldner) Schmoldt. She was united in marriage with Robert Schoenwetter of April 16, 1955 in Lowell, WI. Alyce grew up on the family farm. She worked many years at Hillside Hospital and the Lutheran Hospital. She was a leader for Girl and Boy Scouts. As a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, she taught Sunday School classes and served as Elder. After retirement began she volunteered many hours for Hillside Manor, BDCH and with fund raising projects for Partners of BDCH. She enjoyed time with family and friends, travel, time spent in her flower beds and she always had a good book close by. She spent many happy hours wood carving with friends at the Watermark.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
