Betty Ann Kukuk Kloostra, left this earth and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Betty was born August 31, 1937, the daughter of Wallace and Daisy (Fisher) Kukuk. Betty was the third of six children and enjoyed being part of a big family. She graduated from Cambria Friesland High School in 1955, and from Carroll College in 1959 where she received her teaching degree. She taught Kindergarten her whole teaching career, starting in 1959 in Mt. Prospect, IL. In 1962 she taught her first year in the Waupun School District and taught in several schools but mostly at Washington Elementary. Betty enjoyed her students and made learning fun. She would often have former students come up to her around town and she was always interested in what they were doing now. She retired in 1998. On June 23, 1962 she married Joe H. Kloostra and even though they were divorced years later, they remained friends. Betty was very active in her church activities from a young age. She was part of many choirs, committees, and mission trips, as well as involved in Bible class, quilting group, and youth group to name a few. In fact when she was a very young girl and was asked what she wanted to do when she grew up she would say she wanted to be a missionary. Betty may not have had the opportunity to share her faith abroad but we truly believe she was the hands and feet of Jesus in her own little corner of the world.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO