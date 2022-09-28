Helen Jean Bille, 91, of Waupun, was taken to her Heavenly home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, September 26, 2022. Helen was born April 10, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Hattie DeMotts Schouten. Helen was a faithful working member of Grace United Reformed Church in Waupun. In her lifetime she served wherever the Lord called her and she was a faithful supporter of Central Wisconsin Christian School. Her love for Christ and her surety of salvation was evident to all who knew her. On June 30, 1949 she married the love of her life, Bill Bille. Together they worked hard and played hard, taking many trips, some of them on motorcycle, even driving her own motorcycle for many years. Her spunky nature and love of joking endeared her to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO