Effective: 2022-09-29 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall This product covers southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia **IAN STRONGER AND MOVING CLOSER TO THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, and Inland McIntosh * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, and Coastal McIntosh - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, and Coastal Jasper - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, and Tidal Berkeley - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dorchester, Effingham, Hampton, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Colleton, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh, and Long - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Allendale, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, and Tattnall * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles south-southeast of Charleston SC or about 170 miles southeast of Savannah GA - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian will approach coastal South Carolina during the overnight hours, and make landfall on Friday. The risk for impacts will increase overnight and continue through the day Friday with life-threatening storm surge inundation, flooding rains, and tropical storm force winds likely as the storm approaches the area. Wind gusts to hurricane force are also possible, mainly along the South Carolina coast and Charleston Harbor, late Friday morning and through the afternoon. The combination of life-threatening storm surge inundation and heavy rainfall could produce areas of considerable urban and flash flooding. In addition, dangerous marine and surf conditions will continue with significant beach and lakeshore erosion becoming more likely at the beaches and around Lake Moultrie. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding along the coast, especially the lower South Carolina coast Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Large areas of deep inundation of saltwater along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks, with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or flooded and impassable. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages, with some lifted onshore and stranded. - Drinking water and sewer services negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials possibly present in surge waters. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across south coastal South Carolina. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Some locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Danger of death or injury from falling objects and airborne projectiles outside. - Large trees snapped or uprooted. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded locations. Several bridges and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages, which could persist for days. - Several secured small craft could break free from moorings. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across interior Southeast South Carolina and north coastal Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the coast. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures become uninhabitable or are washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Life-threatening surf conditions, including dangerous rip currents, high waves, as well as beach and lakeshore erosion are expected across coastal portions of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia, including Lake Moultrie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston SC around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

