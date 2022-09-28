Effective: 2022-09-29 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO