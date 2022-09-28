Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte volleyball picks up another important league victory
At this point in the Mother Lode League season, every match is important to win. But Thursday’s victory for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp turned out to be much bigger than it seems. With Bret Harte’s 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14)...
Calaveras Enterprise
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Life for the Calaveras High School volleyball team got much more complicated in the span of only two matches. Calaveras began the week only one game behind the Bret Harte Bullfrogs for second place in the Mother Lode League standings and had won its previous two matches. But on Tuesday, the Red Hawks left Sutter Creek in disbelief, as they watched their 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 29-31, 8-15).
mymotherlode.com
With Amador Out, Sonora High Scrambling To Find New Opponent
Sonora, CA — A group text by some Amador Varsity football players making controversial comments ended the Buffaloes’ season, leaving the Wildcats without an opponent next weekend. As earlier reported here, those remarks have not been made public, but Amador’s Superintendent called the group thread comments “highly inappropriate.”...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs lose by 7 strokes to Sonora on the road
The return trip from Sonora to Angels Camp was not a gleeful one for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. After beating the Sonora Wildcats by 42 strokes earlier in the season at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs ended up losing by seven in the rematch.
Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools
Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
Calaveras Enterprise
DJ8A5420.JPG
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Volleyball vs. Sonora (9/29/22) Calaveras lost to Sonora 3-1 on Sept. 29 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners
We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
KCRA.com
Stockton school named after hometown hero encourages Latino youth to pursue STEM careers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Statistics currently show that only 8% of the Latino population in the United States pursue careers in science, engineering, math and technology. But in Stockton, a new school is inspiring Latino youth to go after these STEM careers. El Concilio, a nonprofit community-based organization that provides...
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area
For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Big Rig Crash on Highway 4 and Hoffman Lane Near Brentwood
On the early morning of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck on SR-4 near the Brentwood area. The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on State Route 4 just east of Hoffman Lane and involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer, according to CHP traffic officers.
It’s Raining Gems, Hallelujah!
Original songwriting…..the first love of Modesto Unplugged. We’re one of the few presenters in the area who value and emphasize original music, and our ‘Friday Night Folk Flight’ program is strong this month, welcoming artful and accomplished songwriters from Connecticut, California and Colorado. We begin on October 7 with a new voice debuting at my series: CT troubadour Anna May. Anna’s music is about memory and meditation, honoring a hope to enhance connection, humility, and joy among more people. Her style is streaked with tones of jazz, fresh interpretations of classic folk music, and alternative tragic Americana.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Turlock Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-108 Near Jamestown
On September 25, 2022, officials reported a fatality following a motorcycle crash near Jamestown. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the SR-108 and SR-120 split just west of the Jamestown area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Jamestown. In a preliminary...
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
goldcountrymedia.com
Ranch style home in Folsom
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Stockton metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Stockton, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missing Gilroy girl found
UPDATE: The girl has been found. GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A nine-year-old girl from Gilroy was reported missing on Monday by the Gilroy Police Department. Police said Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot Elementary School Monday at 2:30 p.m. The school is located at 475 Old Gilroy Street. GPD said Escobedo was last seen […]
