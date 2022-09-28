Original songwriting…..the first love of Modesto Unplugged. We’re one of the few presenters in the area who value and emphasize original music, and our ‘Friday Night Folk Flight’ program is strong this month, welcoming artful and accomplished songwriters from Connecticut, California and Colorado. We begin on October 7 with a new voice debuting at my series: CT troubadour Anna May. Anna’s music is about memory and meditation, honoring a hope to enhance connection, humility, and joy among more people. Her style is streaked with tones of jazz, fresh interpretations of classic folk music, and alternative tragic Americana.

MODESTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO