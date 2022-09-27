Read full article on original website
8 best women’s high-waisted jeans, from skinny to mom styles
The beloved high-waisted jean has evolved massively over the past decade. A trend that started off solely with the high-waisted skinny soon spread into popular mom jeans. Any style that emerged from that point on has come in a high-waist cut – and we are forever grateful. In our opinion, it’s the most flattering cut for all body shapes and works with every style, from bootcut to straight.But of all the stressful shopping experiences we have to endure, nothing quite compares to looking for a pair of jeans that fit. For an item of clothing that is such a core...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon
Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Slips on Dr. Martens Boots With J-Lo in Platforms for Flea Market Shopping
Emme Muniz had a grunge-style moment at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles this weekend. The teenage child of Jennifer Lopez, who is twins with Maximilian Muñiz, joined their mother for a shopping spree. Emme wore an oversized brown T-shirt, with light blue denim shorts and a pair...
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Reba McEntire Steps Into the Groove in Tie-Dye Shirt, Jeans & Fancy Cowboy Boots in NYC
Reba McEntire brought a taste of the Wild West to New York City while appearing on “Good Morning America” this week. The Grammy Award-winning musician walked through Times Square in a distinctly laid-back outfit, featuring a white tank top and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her ensemble was layered with a blue, yellow, white and black tie-dyed button-up shirt, giving it a distinctly ’70s feel. Completing McEntire’s outfit was a black shoulder bag, silver teardrop earrings and a thin pendant necklace. When it came to shoes, McEntire opted to go fully Western in a set of cowboy boots. The country music...
Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal
Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
The 21 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists
Now more than ever, a certain excitement comes with dressing up for work or a special occasion. Putting something on that’s sophisticated and polished has become an activity many women cherish because it makes them look good and feel good — and prepared to conquer the day ahead. But even still, it’s often counteracted by the dread of squeezing into too-tight pumps or those beautiful but stiff leather loafers that might look cute but always leave behind blisters. The truth is that women’s dress shoes have earned a reputation for being uncomfortable. Beyond temporary soreness and abrasions, wearing ill-fitting or unsupportive...
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show
Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves. Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
