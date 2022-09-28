ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’

On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
WORLD
forkast.news

The US Dollar vs Crypto

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The US dollar is the biggest bet in the world right now. What does that mean for Bitcoin and crypto?. The dollar milkshake theory and where it leaves crypto is the focus of this...
CURRENCIES
thenewscrypto.com

Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token

Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT. The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet. Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
MARKETS
thedefiant.io

Fidenza Creator Raises $17M In 30 Minutes For New NFT Project

Do we dare think the NFT bear market is behind us?. It’s tempting. While the NFT market as a whole continues to languish, discerning collectors are shelling out serious cash for projects with a pedigree. On Sept. 28, 900 mint passes for Tyler Hobbs’ latest QQL NFT project were...
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract

A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Block’s TBD Partners With Circle to Create Global Fiat-Crypto Bridges

TBD – a Bitcoin-focused wing of Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block – has partnered with Circle to help expand on and off ramps between the worlds of crypto and fiat. The teams intend to bolster some of crypto’s premiere real-world use cases, from cross-border remittances to stablecoin self-custody.
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Circle Partners With TBD For Wider USDC Adoption

TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody. The firm will support the USDC stablecoin for a number of use cases. Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block’s subsidiary TBD has teamed with Circle. In order to develop open standards and open-source technology. This will facilitate the widespread use of digital currencies in a variety of financial applications. TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody.
ECONOMY
thenewscrypto.com

Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development

Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon. Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix...
COMPUTERS
thenewscrypto.com

CryptoPunks NFT 2924 Sold for 3,300 ETH ($4.45 Million)

NFT hoarder “seedphrase” sold the CryptoPunk NFT. To date, punk #5822 has fetched the highest price for a CryptoPunk. A million dollars was a common price tag for NFTs during the recent craze. It seemed that the brakes had been put to the market, since recent circumstances had remained turbulent. Despite this, one user paid 3300 ETH for a CryptoPunks NFT.
MARKETS
thenewscrypto.com

Chainlink and SWIFT Collaborate on a Cross-Chain Protocol

Chainlink and SWIFT partnered on a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This project helps to close the barrier between traditional and digital assets. Chainlink (LINK), the price feed provider, has teamed with SWIFT, a global financial messaging, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). This Chainlink’s proof-of-concept (POC) project would offer traditional finance institutions the capability to communicate over blockchain networks.
BUSINESS
thenewscrypto.com

Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”

The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
STOCKS
thenewscrypto.com

Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership

Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets

Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
MARKETS

