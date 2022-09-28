Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
forkast.news
The US Dollar vs Crypto
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The US dollar is the biggest bet in the world right now. What does that mean for Bitcoin and crypto?. The dollar milkshake theory and where it leaves crypto is the focus of this...
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token
Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT. The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet. Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
thedefiant.io
Fidenza Creator Raises $17M In 30 Minutes For New NFT Project
Do we dare think the NFT bear market is behind us?. It’s tempting. While the NFT market as a whole continues to languish, discerning collectors are shelling out serious cash for projects with a pedigree. On Sept. 28, 900 mint passes for Tyler Hobbs’ latest QQL NFT project were...
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Some Top Crypto Projects To Track for the Next Bull Market, According to Bankless
The crypto finance platform Bankless is detailing several digital assets and sectors that traders may want to keep an eye on for the next bull market. In a new update to subscribers, Bankless says even though the digital assets industry feels “rudderless” right now, the future is bright.
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
cryptopotato.com
Block’s TBD Partners With Circle to Create Global Fiat-Crypto Bridges
TBD – a Bitcoin-focused wing of Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block – has partnered with Circle to help expand on and off ramps between the worlds of crypto and fiat. The teams intend to bolster some of crypto’s premiere real-world use cases, from cross-border remittances to stablecoin self-custody.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle Partners With TBD For Wider USDC Adoption
TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody. The firm will support the USDC stablecoin for a number of use cases. Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block’s subsidiary TBD has teamed with Circle. In order to develop open standards and open-source technology. This will facilitate the widespread use of digital currencies in a variety of financial applications. TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody.
thenewscrypto.com
Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development
Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon. Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix...
thenewscrypto.com
CryptoPunks NFT 2924 Sold for 3,300 ETH ($4.45 Million)
NFT hoarder “seedphrase” sold the CryptoPunk NFT. To date, punk #5822 has fetched the highest price for a CryptoPunk. A million dollars was a common price tag for NFTs during the recent craze. It seemed that the brakes had been put to the market, since recent circumstances had remained turbulent. Despite this, one user paid 3300 ETH for a CryptoPunks NFT.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
thenewscrypto.com
Chainlink and SWIFT Collaborate on a Cross-Chain Protocol
Chainlink and SWIFT partnered on a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This project helps to close the barrier between traditional and digital assets. Chainlink (LINK), the price feed provider, has teamed with SWIFT, a global financial messaging, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). This Chainlink’s proof-of-concept (POC) project would offer traditional finance institutions the capability to communicate over blockchain networks.
thenewscrypto.com
Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
thenewscrypto.com
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership
Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets
Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
Comments / 0