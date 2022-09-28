Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
cryptopotato.com
Uniswap Labs Looking to Raise $100 Million at $1 Billion Valuation: Report
Decentralized exchange giant Uniswap is planning a new funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. Uniswap Labs, which developed the Uniswap protocol, is reportedly holding talks with potential investors for a new funding round. The potential new round would value the startup at a unicorn valuation. According...
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Ribbon Finance Unveils New Options Exchange ‘Aevo’
In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH. Ribbon Finance also launched Ribbon Earn and Ribbon Lend. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is becoming more active. Ribbon Finance unveiled its new “high-performance” options exchange, Aevo, today. In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH, but in the next months, support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be added.
tokenist.com
Uniswap Labs in Talks to Raise Over $100M in New Funding: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Uniswap Labs started talks with investors to organize another funding round of $100 million to $200 million, according to TechCrunch. A new funding round of that size would value the owner of the DeFi protocol at about $1 billion, TechCrunch’s sources said.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Registers as Financial Service Provider in New Zealand
Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions. The CEO has said that New Zealand is an intriguing market. Binance has confirmed that it has completed the necessary steps to become a registered Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. On Thursday, “Binance New Zealand” was launched, and CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it on the exchange’s official Twitter. Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
coinfomania.com
Crypto Lender Nexo Buys Stake in U.S. Chartered Bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a stake in the U.S. federally chartered financial institution Summit National Bank, a subsidiary of Hulett Bancorp (DBA Mode Eleven), which was established in 1984 and regulated under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Nexo to Offer Crypto Services to U.S. Customers. The...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Bitcoin, Crypto Payments
Spain's largest telecommunications company is now accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as payment on its ecommerce store. Telefónica partnered with Bit2Me, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country, to facilitate real time payment conversion into euros. The telecom has also reportedly invested in Bit2Me, and further details will be released...
thenewscrypto.com
Uniswap Striving for $100-$200M Funding at $1B Valuation
Uniswap (v3) has 45.2% of the market share in terms of the trading volume. The native token UNI of the platform has recently outperformed the market. Each company has taken its own unique approach to reach its ultimate objective, which may include anything from introducing new goods to raising capital or expanding into new markets. This new step is part of Uniswap’s master aim to consolidate even more power. TechCrunch claims Uniswap Labs is in the “early stages” of organizing a fresh fundraising round.
thenewscrypto.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Now Accepts Crypto
Telefonica also announced that it will be working with Qualcomm. The telecom giant formed a partnership with Polygon earlier this year. Organizations all around the globe have begun supporting cryptocurrency payments at a steady pace as crypto acceptance grows. Telefónica, the largest telecom provider in Spain, reportedly now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for purchases on its tech marketplace.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Fintech firm Circle buys Elements to drive crypto payments
Fintech company Circle has bought merchant and developer-first payments orchestration provider Elements for an undisclosed amount. Through the deal, Circle seeks to give merchants access to new payments and financial solutions. Using the new solutions, merchants will be able to incorporate their existing payment service provider (PSP) alliances with Circle’s...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
