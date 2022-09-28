Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Two fascinating new Netflix documentaries to put on your watch list
A wild stock market story around a bricks-and-mortar video game retailer, and the nature of infinity. That might sound like some rather pedestrian subject matter, but both of those are actually the respective narrative foundations for two new Netflix documentaries that are worth checking out — the newly released Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, and A Trip to Infinity.
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Phone Arena
NFL’s video streaming service joins Verizon’s soon to be launched +play platform
Verizon announced its +play platform earlier this year and presented it as a hub for subscription-based streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, and YouTube TV. Today, Verizon announced that NFL+, the video streaming subscription service belonging to the NFL, has joined its +play platform. Although +play has not yet been...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cinemas Becoming Casualties of Streaming Era as Cineworld Declares Bankruptcy
Gene Del Vecchio, an entertainment Consultant, adjunct professor of marketing at the USC Marshall School of Business, and author of "Creating Blockbusters," joined Cheddar News to discuss the state of the theater industry in the aftermath of Cineworld filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
thenewscrypto.com
Meta Begins NFT Sharing For U.S Facebook, Instagram Users
The NFT post may be shared on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. In order to do so, users must go to the “digital collectibles” section of the app’s settings. Meta recently announced that it has enabled NFT sharing for all of its Instagram and Facebook...
hypebeast.com
Google Shutters Stadia, Its Cloud Gaming Service, After 3 Years
Google is pulling the plug on its cloud gaming streamer, Stadia. The service, which was launched just three years ago, will wind down with a final shutdown effective on January 18, 2023. The search engine company shared the news in a blog post, describing that the cloud gaming service hadn’t...
withguitars.com
Spotify Is Riddled With Fake Streams — Or Is It? Our Latest Podcast
Spotify Is Riddled With Fake Streams — Or Is It? Our Latest Podcast. Can you really trust the play counts on Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube? To find out, we interviewed the CEO of a company with a sophisticated method for validating play counts on major streaming platforms. The answer to our question was surprising.
New viewership numbers are here for Amazon's 'Rings of Power' — here's how it compares to HBO's 'House of the Dragon'
Amazon's big-budget "Lord of the Rings" series had a strong premiere, but the coming weeks could better determine its staying power.
daystech.org
iWedia to deliver Live TV app for Google TV and Android TV devices
IWedia has introduced its working with Google on a mission to develop a Live TV utility for Google TV and different Android TV OS units. The Live TV app, which is ready to start roll-out in Europe within the coming months, has already been licensed by TV producer Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd.
International Business Times
Netflix And Disney Poised To Shake Up TV Ad World
With the launch of cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions, Netflix and Disney+ are expected to bite into the revenue of traditional television channels as the streaming services look toward continued expansion. After having long-shunned the notion of advertising on its platform, Netflix thisyear accelerated work on just such an offering as inflation...
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Influencer Lark Davis Denies Pump and Dump Allegations
The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul. ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed projects had “awful” tokenomics. ZachXBT, the on-chain sleuth, has once again found something of interest. Now he’s made some serious accusations against crypto industry heavyweight Lark Davis. However, the latter insists that his actions were appropriate.
thenewscrypto.com
Did Coinbase List LUNC? – Trending Twitter Controversy
Terra Classic community wants Coinbase to list LUNC. CoinbaseListLUNC trending over Twitter with 122k tweets. The Terra Classic (LUNC) community wants Coinbase to list LUNC in their trading list, as they were calling Coinbase through various tweets to support their mission and list LUNC. Currently, the #CoinbaseListLUNC hashtag is trending on Twitter with more than 122K tweets in the last 24 hours and over 3K tweets in an hour.
thenewscrypto.com
GBR Coin’s ICO Has Been Shortened to 2 Months After Its Launch
GBR Coin (GBR), which is a blockchain project with its headquarters situated in Dubai, has recently launched the ICO of their crypto token, GBR Coin (GBR), on their official website. The ICO will be active for the next two months, giving interested investors the opportunity to purchase GBR tokens at pre-sale prices.
thenewscrypto.com
Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
thenewscrypto.com
Sweat Economy Stretches into NFTs through Few and Far Partnership
Los Angeles, United States, 29th September, 2022, Chainwire. Sweat Economy, a London-based tech company on a mission to inspire a healthier planet by incentivizing people to move more through crypto, has partnered with Few and Far to launch its first-ever NFTs – laying the groundwork for a new incentive structure for move-to-earn.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Registers as Financial Service Provider in New Zealand
Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions. The CEO has said that New Zealand is an intriguing market. Binance has confirmed that it has completed the necessary steps to become a registered Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. On Thursday, “Binance New Zealand” was launched, and CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it on the exchange’s official Twitter. Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions.
The Verge
Twitch begins testing paid ‘Elevated Chat’ feature
Twitch will begin testing a way for its users to boost their chat messages on the platform. Called “Elevated Chat,” the “experiment” is meant to let users elevate their chat messages for a specific time using a one-time fee. The fees are presented in five different tiers ranging from 30 seconds to two and a half minutes, with fees ranging from $5 to $100.
CNET
Amazon to Rebrand Epix Streaming Channel as MGM Plus
Amazon plans to rebrand its Epix streaming TV service as MGM Plus next year, the internet retailer's first significant change since completing its acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio MGM in March. The channel's new brand will go into effect Jan. 23, Amazon said in a statement Wednesday. The company...
