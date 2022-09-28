Read full article on original website
Enjoying the Taste
This past Sunday, the annual Taste of Clarkston event was held on Main Street in downtown Clarkston. The street was filled with people starting at noon as local restaurants and businesses set up booths and tents for the community to patronize. Pictured, from left, are Clarkston residents Joe Nelson, Ginny Nelson, Sarah Cole, Alya Cole, Kelsey Cole, Megan Cole, Wade Nelson, and Amy Nelson. See more photos inside this week’s print edition on page 31. Photo: Matt Mackinder.
Preserving Clarkston’s history
Preservation Clarkston held an open house Sept. 20 for the Bailey House, an historic home on Sashabaw Road that is being renovated and restored by the group as well as students from Clarkston Community Schools’ Construction Technology program. “The open house was an opportunity for the students to show...
Top finish for Clarkston marching band
The Clarkston High School Marching Band competed in the Lake Orion Dragon Invitational on Saturday and finished in first place in Flight I. They scored 72.00 and also won awards for best music and best visuals. “This was the first judged performance by the kids and they did a great...
Incumbent Haven facing Meyland in Clarkston mayoral race
Two candidates are running for mayor of the City of the Village of Clarkston in a race to be decided on Nov. 8. Incumbent Eric Haven is being challenged by Scott Meyland for the position that comes with a two-year term. The Clarkston News sent both Haven and Meyland the...
Public Notice: Oxford Township seeking bids for safety path maintenance
The Charter Township of Oxford is seeking bids for safety path maintenance. Complete Bid Documents are available at the Oxford Township Office. Bids are to be returned in a sealed envelope and addressed as follows:. Safety Path Maintenance Services Bid. Joseph G. Ferrari, Treasurer. Charter Township of Oxford. 300 Dunlap...
Riding to grand champion finish
The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished as grand champion for District 11, D Division. The team competed in three district meets at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on September 10, 11 and 17. Clarkston is a Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division D team, competing against teams from Bryon, Perry, Notre Dame Prep, Corunna, Chesaning, Flushing and Genesee in District 11. The team finished with a total of 288 points for grand champion. Bryon is the reserve champion with a second place finish with a total of 265 points.
Wolfpack Update for September 28, 2022: Four Wolves finish All-League
Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf finished in second place at the second OAA White League meet at the Links at Crystal Lake in Pontiac, Sept. 22. Four of the golfers made the All-League team with their finishes. Junior Alexandria LeCureux led the team with a third place tie, hitting a 76...
Wolves improve to 3-2 with victory
It was a win for Clarkston Varsity Football and for McLaren Oakland Foundation last Friday night during the annual Game for a Cure. The Wolves donned lavender jerseys honoring those who are currently fighting cancer, fought cancer or lost their fight against cancer as they defeated Oxford, 14-3. “We talked...
