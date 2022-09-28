Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
thenewscrypto.com
USDC Issuer Circle Announces Support For 5 New Blockchains
USDC support rises from eight to thirteen blockchains due to this new initiative. It was announced at Converge22 conference in San Francisco by Circle CEO. Due to the delisting of USDC from Binance and WazirX, Circle is looking to increase its presence on other blockchains to preserve its position in the crypto industry.
thenewscrypto.com
Chainlink and SWIFT Collaborate on a Cross-Chain Protocol
Chainlink and SWIFT partnered on a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This project helps to close the barrier between traditional and digital assets. Chainlink (LINK), the price feed provider, has teamed with SWIFT, a global financial messaging, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). This Chainlink’s proof-of-concept (POC) project would offer traditional finance institutions the capability to communicate over blockchain networks.
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
thenewscrypto.com
Uniswap Striving for $100-$200M Funding at $1B Valuation
Uniswap (v3) has 45.2% of the market share in terms of the trading volume. The native token UNI of the platform has recently outperformed the market. Each company has taken its own unique approach to reach its ultimate objective, which may include anything from introducing new goods to raising capital or expanding into new markets. This new step is part of Uniswap’s master aim to consolidate even more power. TechCrunch claims Uniswap Labs is in the “early stages” of organizing a fresh fundraising round.
thenewscrypto.com
Prominent Exchanges Listed Radix’s (XRD) Token
Radix XRD token listed prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, and WhiteBIT. The listing of XRD, follows the launch of Babylon Alphanet. Radix announced that its native cryptocurrency token XRD is listed on prominent crypto exchanges like Bitmart, WhiteBIT, and LBANK. And soon, the HitBTC and KuCoin exchange would list XRD. The XRD token is available for trading with major token pairs including, XRD/BTC and XRD/USDT, that are already active.
thenewscrypto.com
Circle Partners With TBD For Wider USDC Adoption
TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody. The firm will support the USDC stablecoin for a number of use cases. Jack Dorsey’s payment company Block’s subsidiary TBD has teamed with Circle. In order to develop open standards and open-source technology. This will facilitate the widespread use of digital currencies in a variety of financial applications. TBD will enable USDC stablecoin cross-border payments and self-custody.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Begins Conversion of Rival Stablecoins to BUSD
The market cap of USDC has dropped by 5% as per CMC. Anxiety sparked when Binance first announced the change earlier this month. Binance starts conversion of TrueUSD, Pax Dollar, and USDC from Circle, to the exchange’s own stablecoin, Binance USD. It has already begun to have an impact on the stablecoin industry.
thenewscrypto.com
Ribbon Finance Unveils New Options Exchange ‘Aevo’
In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH. Ribbon Finance also launched Ribbon Earn and Ribbon Lend. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is becoming more active. Ribbon Finance unveiled its new “high-performance” options exchange, Aevo, today. In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH, but in the next months, support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be added.
ffnews.com
Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs
Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Launches EthereumPoW (ETHW) Mining Pool
The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW). Binance Pool has announced that it would no longer charge any pool fees for a month. The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance in a press release on Thursday announced the start of the Ethereum proof-of-work (ETHW) mining pool. The news caused a 15 percent spike in the price of EthereumPoW (ETHW), which ended the day at a record $12.71.
kitco.com
Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio
(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Holders Betting on Recovery; Flasko (FLSK) Outperforms them All
It might appear that the crypto market is on the verge of recovery after a long slog through the worst “winter” in recent memory. That means it’s a great time to buy projects in line for a massive rebound – or better yet, get in the ground floor of a crypto just about ready to skyrocket in the wake of improving market conditions. Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) holders are hoping for a little luck – but new presale Flasko might just outperform them all when the bulls come back.
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
decrypt.co
Ernst & Young Wants to Be 'The Best on Earth at Ethereum' Says Firm's Blockchain Lead
Ernst & Young's global blockchain leader Paul Brody told Decrypt the company is "all-in" on public blockchains, particularly Ethereum. At this year’s Messari Mainnet summit, Paul Brody, the blockchain lead at Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) told Decrypt that his company is “all in on public blockchains.”
cryptopotato.com
Circle Expands USDC To 5 New Blockchains After Being Delisted From Binance
USDC is now out of Binance, but Circle is determined to expand its stablecoin as much as possible, with 5 new blockchains on sight. Circle is expanding its reach into other blockchains to maintain its influence in the crypto market after Binance and WazirX delisted its stablecoin USDC. This September...
