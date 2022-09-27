Read full article on original website
German Shepherd Pup Seeks Active, Loving Family in Shreveport
Annie Puppy is a 6-8-month-old puppy seeking a fun, active, and loving family. Potential suitors must like long walks, pretty much anywhere, frequent petting, and a fenced yard in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Are you looking for love? Annie Puppy is. Could you be a potential match? You can meet Annie...
Lory Kowaleski Gets This Week’s Caught in the Act Award
I once read that, "You have not lived until you have done something for someone who could never repay you." Lory Kowaleski has obviously lived. Without any hesitation she is an advocate for people and animals who could never repay her acts of kindness. That's why it was so easy...
