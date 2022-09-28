Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Chainlink and SWIFT Collaborate on a Cross-Chain Protocol
Chainlink and SWIFT partnered on a cross-chain interoperability protocol. This project helps to close the barrier between traditional and digital assets. Chainlink (LINK), the price feed provider, has teamed with SWIFT, a global financial messaging, on a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). This Chainlink’s proof-of-concept (POC) project would offer traditional finance institutions the capability to communicate over blockchain networks.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
thenewscrypto.com
Learn To Earn Platform Waves School Aims To Educate the Masses About Blockchain and Web3
Waves Tech is taking the next step in its journey through the launch of their own Crypto Training Academy, Waves School, completely free of charge!. Waves School, founded by the Waves Tech blockchain, is set to launch their online Crypto Training Academy, available in more 20 different languages including Mandarin, German, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, and more, on September 28 2022. The initiative is set to shake up the world of crypto education, giving students globally, the opportunity to join the Waves School academy program, completely free of charge, which will break down the barriers of entry into the world of crypto.
thenewscrypto.com
Babylon Alphanet Launched by Radix For Early Test Development
Radix, the asset-focused DeFi smart contract platform, has now launched the Alphanet test network in anticipation of the impending Babylon release. The current Radix Public Network will get its first significant upgrade with the release of Babylon. Among all available options for DeFi, only Radix offers a comprehensive stack. Radix...
thenewscrypto.com
Lum Network Launches the First Crypto Index of Cosmos Ecosystem: DFract
A new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) solution for the Cosmos ecosystem: DFract $DFR, is being introduced by Lum Network, an innovative initiative looking to gain widespread acceptance in web3 and the Cosmos ecosystem. DFract is a novel kind of crypto index created for multichain ecosystems. It gives users access to a...
tobaccoreporter.com
BAT Calls for Collaboration To Accelerate Harm Reduction
BAT’s chief growth officer, Kingsley Wheaton, called for greater collaboration between the industry, governments and intergovernmental organizations to accelerate tobacco harm reduction becoming the tobacco control policy of choice during the recent Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington D.C. While BAT is determined to reduce the health impact...
thenewscrypto.com
Global Exchange LBank Starts off Brand Update Month With Logo Reveal and Diversity Video
Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
coinchapter.com
New Solution for Pi Network’s holder and the Pioneer
Pi Network was founded by Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Both Kokkalis and Fan have doctorates from Stanford University in the US, where Kokkalis has a degree in computer science, and Fang has a doctorate in computing anthropology. The concept of Pi Network first appeared in 2019 when the app launched. 2020 is the year the network’s testnet launched, with the number of active pioneers has reached 23 million miners and still expanding today.
blockworks.co
Polygon Onboards New Web3-native Communication Network
Blockworks exclusive: Push Protocol recently rebranded itself to expand beyond the Ethereum network. Push Protocol, a decentralized communication network previously known as Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), has launched on Polygon’s PoS chain. The network is designed to enable cross-chain notifications and messaging for dapps, wallets and services. Users...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
coinchapter.com
Saitama introduced a decentralized ecosystem to make cryptocurrency simple and safer.
Saitama is a Web 3.0 innovation company that focuses on a decentralized money ecosystem for daily existence. The innovations such as blockchain and digital currencies address a splendid future for decentralized money, assisting in understanding the fundamental concepts and abilities required. The global community organization develops an ecosystem and connects individuals to decentralized money to make cryptocurrency easy and stable. It provides a decentralized ecosystem for people of any cultures, ages, and economic statuses.
decrypt.co
Crypto Gaming Will 'Bring 100 Million People Into Web3': Framework Ventures Co-Founder
The crypto market may be in its tenth month of the downtrend, but for Michael Anderson, the co-founder of Framework Ventures, this time represents possibly the best opportunity to invest in new startups and projects. Framework Ventures entered the scene in 2019 amid the previous bear market, and such conditions,...
nftplazas.com
OpenSea Adds Another Blockchain to its Roster
OpenSea has been on a roll these last few weeks. Barely a week after it announced support for Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, it has also announced support for Optimism, which is also a layer-2 scaling solution. “We’re excited to share that @optimismFND is officially live on OpenSea! We...
thenewscrypto.com
Vitalik States: UniSwap’s Appchain Upgrade Makes “No Sense”
The Co- founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin slashes the UniSwap community for its new upgrades in its appchains. Vitalik explicitly replied to the tweet revealing the “Inevitability of UNIchain” by Dan Glitzier, the Co-founder @nascentxyz. Now, the tweet is trending around and it became the recent talk of the town.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Registers as Financial Service Provider in New Zealand
Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions. The CEO has said that New Zealand is an intriguing market. Binance has confirmed that it has completed the necessary steps to become a registered Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. On Thursday, “Binance New Zealand” was launched, and CEO Changpeng Zhao announced it on the exchange’s official Twitter. Binance continues its expansion spree despite the bearish market conditions.
thedefiant.io
Vasil Upgrade Could Finally Unlock DeFi on Cardano
Cardano, the world’s fifth-largest blockchain by market capitalization, might be on the cusp of a DeFi revolution — if anyone still wants to build on it, that is. Cardano’s latest upgrade, dubbed “Vasil,” aims to dramatically improve the blockchain’s performance, and may particularly benefit decentralized finance applications.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
thenewscrypto.com
Ribbon Finance Unveils New Options Exchange ‘Aevo’
In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH. Ribbon Finance also launched Ribbon Earn and Ribbon Lend. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is becoming more active. Ribbon Finance unveiled its new “high-performance” options exchange, Aevo, today. In the initial release, built on Ethereum, users will only be able to pay in ETH, but in the next months, support for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be added.
