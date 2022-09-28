Waves Tech is taking the next step in its journey through the launch of their own Crypto Training Academy, Waves School, completely free of charge!. Waves School, founded by the Waves Tech blockchain, is set to launch their online Crypto Training Academy, available in more 20 different languages including Mandarin, German, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, and more, on September 28 2022. The initiative is set to shake up the world of crypto education, giving students globally, the opportunity to join the Waves School academy program, completely free of charge, which will break down the barriers of entry into the world of crypto.

