douglasnow.com
Coffee County to see 25 mph winds as Ian heads toward second landfall
According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County is no longer anticipated to receive a significant amount of rain from what is now one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. At 11:00 a.m., forecasters reported that Ian was around 230 miles from Savannah, traveling north-northeast with a wind intensity of approximately 70 mph.
WCTV
Lowndes County, Valdosta City Schools will close Thursday and Friday
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Lowndes County School district will close all schools and the system offices Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather, administrators announced. Valdosta City Schools will also be closed those days. VCS was already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for fall break.
lowndescounty.com
Lowndes County & City of Valdosta Public Works Host Fall Tire Recycling Event
Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
douglasnow.com
City prepares for Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.
WALB 10
List: SWGA schools, colleges closing, altering plans ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though southwest Georgia is now not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Ian, some southwest Georgia school districts and colleges are altering school plans out of an abundance of caution. This is a developing list. If more closings are announced, we will update this story. ABAC...
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
Jefferson County will have school this week
After previously announcing closures, Jefferson County Schools K-12 has announced that schools will NOT be closing this week.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
WCTV
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”. City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts. Leon County Commission Chairman Bill...
southgatv.com
Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
douglasnow.com
Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, could bring heavy rain and high winds to Coffee County
The current path of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday afternoon, is set to move through parts of Georgia on Thursday, with Coffee County possibly being impacted by high-speed winds and several inches of rain. Forecasters are expecting Ian to develop into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast, with winds potentially reaching 160 mph.
wfxl.com
Florida man pleads guilty to distribution after meth recovered at Lowndes traffic stop
A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs. 48-year-old...
WXIA 11 Alive
Coffee County attention started with YouTube video
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — In December 2020 – halfway between the election of Joe Biden and the runoff election of Raphael Warnock – a polling site in Douglas posted a video made by Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. "I can go and vote that blank ballot,"...
WALB 10
Valdosta city leaders aim to stop violence amongst kids and young adults
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple children have been hurt in shootings and stabbings in Valdosta within the past two weeks. Valdosta leaders say adults have to spend more time with children. Teaching them what’s right and what’s wrong could put an end to some of the tragic violence.
valdostatoday.com
CBC Bank names new VP of Marketing
VALDOSTA – The Commercial Banking Company announces the addition of Matt Malone as the new Vice President of Marketing. President and CEO J. Ryan Warren of Commercial Banking Company is proud to announce the addition of Matt Malone, Vice President of Marketing. Matt brings a wealth of experience in...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
valdostatoday.com
Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
saportareport.com
Coffee County security breach began with selfies. Now it won’t go away
That little old Coffee County election security case just isn’t going away. Last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that his office was replacing the election equipment in Coffee County to the tune of around $400,000, an act he said “puts to an end any argument that the results in Coffee County, and anywhere else in Georgia for that matter, will not accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters.”
