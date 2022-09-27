ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

douglasnow.com

Coffee County to see 25 mph winds as Ian heads toward second landfall

According to Coffee County Emergency Management Director Steve Carver, Coffee County is no longer anticipated to receive a significant amount of rain from what is now one of the strongest storms in U.S. history. At 11:00 a.m., forecasters reported that Ian was around 230 miles from Savannah, traveling north-northeast with a wind intensity of approximately 70 mph.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
lowndescounty.com

Lowndes County & City of Valdosta Public Works Host Fall Tire Recycling Event

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 3 through October 14, 2022. Residents can drop off tires Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

City prepares for Hurricane Ian

The National Hurricane Center is predicting the possibility of 4-6 inches of rain with winds of 25-40 mph between Wednesday beginning at 8 PM through early Sunday morning. The degree of weather Douglas and Coffee County will receive depends on the path that Hurricane Ian takes and is subject to change. Currently, the path is showing that the hurricane has shifted the storm further to the east of Douglas-Coffee County. As the storm makes it way to our area, the City of Douglas is taking precautionary measures to prepare for the storm.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
VALDOSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building

MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
MOULTRIE, GA
douglasnow.com

Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, could bring heavy rain and high winds to Coffee County

The current path of Hurricane Ian, which strengthened into a hurricane on Monday afternoon, is set to move through parts of Georgia on Thursday, with Coffee County possibly being impacted by high-speed winds and several inches of rain. Forecasters are expecting Ian to develop into a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches the Florida coast, with winds potentially reaching 160 mph.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Coffee County attention started with YouTube video

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — In December 2020 – halfway between the election of Joe Biden and the runoff election of Raphael Warnock – a polling site in Douglas posted a video made by Coffee County election director Misty Hampton. "I can go and vote that blank ballot,"...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

CBC Bank names new VP of Marketing

VALDOSTA – The Commercial Banking Company announces the addition of Matt Malone as the new Vice President of Marketing. President and CEO J. Ryan Warren of Commercial Banking Company is proud to announce the addition of Matt Malone, Vice President of Marketing. Matt brings a wealth of experience in...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins. Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle. Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
saportareport.com

Coffee County security breach began with selfies. Now it won’t go away

That little old Coffee County election security case just isn’t going away. Last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that his office was replacing the election equipment in Coffee County to the tune of around $400,000, an act he said “puts to an end any argument that the results in Coffee County, and anywhere else in Georgia for that matter, will not accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

