Caddo Parish, LA

Bossier DA: Federal, state indictments of BCPD cop unrelated

BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin was already making inquiries about allegations involving a Bossier City police officer when he learned another agency was doing the same thing. “I did these interviews personally,” Marvin said. And while he was questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly asked...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local justice officials focus on Caddo jail overcrowding

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Overcrowding has only gotten worse at the Caddo Correctional Center since Sheriff Steve Prator called for a meeting of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. That meeting to discuss solutions happened Tuesday. The jail population has now gone up to 1,506. CCC is built for less than 1,100....
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance

BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Teens to be Tried As Adults in Armed Robbery

A pair of Shreveport teens involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder. That is due to shots being fired at a victim in connection with an August 30, 2022 armed robbery of the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Moms on a Mission set out to make Shreveport better

Over the summer, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. Coroner names man killed in wreck. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. The 4-vehicle crash happened at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
City Officials Say Shreveport Murder and Violent Crime Rates Down

SHREVEPORT CRIME: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Wayne Smith held a press conference at downtown’s Government Center yesterday to discuss the city’s crime rate. “The good news is that right now our homicide rate is down 43%,”Perkins said. “During the summer we experienced a 60-day stretch...
SHREVEPORT, LA
A Record Number of Louisiana Residents are Now Considered Obese

I wish that the medical and insurance industries would treat obesity like the disease that it is. Case in point, over the last few weeks, I've met two different women who decided to go to Mexico for weight loss surgery. Why? Because it's around $7,000 there and can cost up to $30,000 if you have the procedure in Shreveport-Bossier City. I have a big problem with that. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that it's criminally shortsighted. Helping folks trim up before they are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc... would save us all money and an awful lot of heartache!
LOUISIANA STATE
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport

The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said. Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release. Authorities said the 31-year-old...
HARLETON, TX
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
PRINCETON, LA
Top 10 Things that Shreveport-Bossier Doesn’t Need Any More Of

Usually, we're complaining about the things we want more of, like having our very own Buc-ees or a Jack in the Box in Shreveport-Bossier City. But this list is all about the things we have more than enough of! In fact, we'll be more than happy to give you a few of the items on our list, like your very own politician!
Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

