I wish that the medical and insurance industries would treat obesity like the disease that it is. Case in point, over the last few weeks, I've met two different women who decided to go to Mexico for weight loss surgery. Why? Because it's around $7,000 there and can cost up to $30,000 if you have the procedure in Shreveport-Bossier City. I have a big problem with that. In fact, I'll go so far as to say that it's criminally shortsighted. Helping folks trim up before they are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc... would save us all money and an awful lot of heartache!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO