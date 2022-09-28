Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event
Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
Lindsey Graham said Trump will lose in 2024 to Biden if he doesn't curb his personality: 'If it's a personality contest, he'll be in trouble'
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shuts down Fox News reporter
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, ended up in a testy exchange with a Fox News correspondent after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in Friday’s daily briefing.“I was just asked about this question, that’s already been asked and answered,” Ms Jean-Pierre said when repeatedly questioned why Joe Biden “turned down a plan” to move migrants from the communities where they entered the US to other parts of the country to relieve overcrowding in those areas.“I literally just answered that question... we’re moving on.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
H.R. McMaster was so worried Rudy Giuliani was a foreign agent that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited, book says
McMaster, Trump's one-time national security advisor, was deeply concerned that Giuliani was an "influence agent" for Turkey or other foreign interests, the book said.
As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Former President Donald Trump said that the "rich friends" he secretly made while in office had made his term in the White House worth it, according to new extracts from a book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In extracts from the book, "Confidence Man," published in the Atlantic...
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side. According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
President Biden Mistakenly Addresses Late Rep. Jackie Walorski at Hunger Event: 'Jackie, Are You Here?'
Indiana Rep. Walorski, who helped make Wednesday's hunger conference a reality, died in a car accident last month While delivering opening remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden mistakenly called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who co-sponsored a bill to fund the conference before her death. "Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?" he asked, looking out into the audience of approximately 500 people. "She was going to be here." Walorski, the 58-year-old Republican congresswoman from Indiana, died in...
How The White House Plans To End Hunger By 2030
The late Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) was known as a decorated World War II veteran who reached across the aisle to pass important pieces of legislation. And while he is rightly remembered for his work on the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act, per The New York Times, Dole should also be remembered for the bipartisan effort he undertook with fellow Senator George McGovern (D-SD) to reform America's food and nutrition system in the 1970s — an effort that resulted in a stronger Food Stamp Program (or what is known today as SNAP); the Women's Infants and Children's Program (WIC); reformed School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; and the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, per OFW Law.
