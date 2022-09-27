Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says search teams are covering "every square inch" in wake of Hurricane Ian
Communities in Florida are experiencing life-threatening flooding, gusty winds and storm surge from one of the strongest storms to ever hit the nation. As Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to make its way up the East Coast in the coming days, officials are warning those in its path to remain vigilant.
News4Jax.com
Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday
Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
Western rainfall to bring drought relief, increase flood risk
Flooding and mudslides have been common in the Southwest since Tropical Storm Kay brought an increase in moisture to the region last week. AccuWeather forecasters say that more drenching rain is on the way. After days of scorching, record-shattering heat in the western United States, cooler air has filtered in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake City Reporter
Clay Hole retention project will be tested
Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
Luzerne County administration releases letter to citizens about roads and bridges
In response to frequent complaints about the state of roads and bridges, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson and Engineer Lawrence Plesh pu
Comments / 0