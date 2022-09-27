ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday

Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain
Lake City Reporter

Clay Hole retention project will be tested

Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy