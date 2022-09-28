ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

WEAR

PHOTOS: Storm damage in South Florida from Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused damage in a Delray Beach community. Photos shared with CBS12 show damage to homes and cars in Floral Lakes, a retirement community in the area. The effects of Hurricane Ian were also felt in Kings Point near Delray...
WEAR

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
WEAR

Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
