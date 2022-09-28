ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Bearish Correction to .9950?

EURUSD is in correction mode from its downtrend and looks poised to test the short-term falling trend line on its hourly chart. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be looking to hop in. The pair is already testing the 38.2% level at .9787 but might still...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Finds Strong Trendline Resistance Just Below 145 Level

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to rally above the 145.000 level after finding strong resistance earlier in the week. The currency pair now appears to be trading within a consolidative sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. On the base, the 100-hour moving average line continues to provide...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday found strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair had fallen to trade at a new 2-week low of about 140.325 before rallying back to 143.303. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Is USD/CHF Aiming for Parity Again?

USDCHF looks ready to resume its uptrend, as the pair is bouncing off a short-term rising trend line that’s been holding since the middle of the month. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential bullish targets. The 38.2% level is close by at .9875, then the 50% extension...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Russia#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Stochastic#Rsi#Australian
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Reverses Below 0.9800 Resistance Convergence

In the Asian session on Thursday, the EUR/USD declined to 0.97, trimming the previous day’s recovery from a 20-year low. The pair reverses its breach of 0.9600 and decreases its biggest daily gain since March. The EUR/USD pair trades near 0.9740 at the end of the American trading day,...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Pullback to Broken Wedge Support

EURUSD fell through the bottom of its falling wedge, indicating that a steeper drop is in the works. Price might need to pull up to the former support zone in order to gather more bearish momentum. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% to 50%...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
WORLD
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 28, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues the bullish pressure and attempts to print a new higher high. The situation will continue as the global market situation soured. Despite the situation, we think a bearish reversal will happen in several months forward. Traders will continue to monitor the U.S dollar index movement near the top. At the current time, buying on weakness is the best strategy to apply as long as the index continues printing new higher highs and higher lows.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound

The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
BUSINESS
