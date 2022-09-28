USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues the bullish pressure and attempts to print a new higher high. The situation will continue as the global market situation soured. Despite the situation, we think a bearish reversal will happen in several months forward. Traders will continue to monitor the U.S dollar index movement near the top. At the current time, buying on weakness is the best strategy to apply as long as the index continues printing new higher highs and higher lows.

