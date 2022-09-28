Read full article on original website
EUR/USD Bearish Correction to .9950?
EURUSD is in correction mode from its downtrend and looks poised to test the short-term falling trend line on its hourly chart. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be looking to hop in. The pair is already testing the 38.2% level at .9787 but might still...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Trendline Resistance Just Below 145 Level
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to rally above the 145.000 level after finding strong resistance earlier in the week. The currency pair now appears to be trading within a consolidative sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. On the base, the 100-hour moving average line continues to provide...
USD/JPY Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday found strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair had fallen to trade at a new 2-week low of about 140.325 before rallying back to 143.303. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation...
Is USD/CHF Aiming for Parity Again?
USDCHF looks ready to resume its uptrend, as the pair is bouncing off a short-term rising trend line that’s been holding since the middle of the month. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential bullish targets. The 38.2% level is close by at .9875, then the 50% extension...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
EUR/USD Reverses Below 0.9800 Resistance Convergence
In the Asian session on Thursday, the EUR/USD declined to 0.97, trimming the previous day’s recovery from a 20-year low. The pair reverses its breach of 0.9600 and decreases its biggest daily gain since March. The EUR/USD pair trades near 0.9740 at the end of the American trading day,...
EUR/USD Pullback to Broken Wedge Support
EURUSD fell through the bottom of its falling wedge, indicating that a steeper drop is in the works. Price might need to pull up to the former support zone in order to gather more bearish momentum. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% to 50%...
EUR/CHF Extends Declines Toward Weekly Lows After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the current weekly lows of about 0.9466 after the last EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
GBP/USD Plunges to New Multi-Decade Lows After UK Rate Hike
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to a new multi-decade low of about 1.0860 after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now slumped to trade several levels below the...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 28, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index continues the bullish pressure and attempts to print a new higher high. The situation will continue as the global market situation soured. Despite the situation, we think a bearish reversal will happen in several months forward. Traders will continue to monitor the U.S dollar index movement near the top. At the current time, buying on weakness is the best strategy to apply as long as the index continues printing new higher highs and higher lows.
US Dollar Index Rockets to New Historical Highs After Rate Hike
The US Dollar Index on Friday rocketed to a new historical high of about 113.229 before pulling back slightly to trade at 112.994. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
GBP/JPY Licks Its Wounds With Mild Gains Around 14-Month Low
The GBP/JPY currency pair kept its losses from the day before at 155.60 as traders look for more signs, even though the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have had different results. The cross-currency pair stopped going up on Tuesday after the BOJ said it would buy more bonds.
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
EUR/USD Dribbles Around 0.9700 as Investors Focus on ECB vs. Fed, Italy Election Results Awaited
Before going up to 0.9660 on Monday, the EUR/USD currency pair hit its lowest level since June 2002. Bearish chart patterns and trading below July’s major support line, which is now a resistance level at 0.9830, gave sellers of the pair hope. The main currency pair fell to 0.9667...
USD/CAD Rallies to New 2-Year Highs After Canadian Retail Sales
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to a new 2-year high of about 1.3614 after Canadian retail sales data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Takes a Breather As Stocks Rebound From 2020 Low
The US dollar finally took a breather on Tuesday after meteoric gains in recent sessions. The greenback traded lower on a modest rally in the broader financial markets, although market analysts do not think the buck is on a downward path. So, what is happening with the international reserve currency anyway?
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound
The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
