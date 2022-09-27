Read full article on original website
Bjork review, Fossora: Frank and loving reflections on the relationships between women
“Matriarch music” is how Bjork defined her work earlier this month. Appropriate, then, that the Icelandic experimentalist’s 10th album, Fossora, opens with a pounding, ritualistic tribute to her late mother (“atopos”) and ends with a stunningly tender hymn to her nest-flying daughter (“her mother’s house”). On the weird and winding journey between those two points, the record gets difficult, funny, soothing, quarrelsome, giddy, sad and wild. It’s a frank, loving reflection on the relationships between these three generations of women.Fossora is also mushroom music. The album title is a feminised word for miner or digger, and its lyrical language taps...
