gwwestword.com
Spartan clubs ready to get Car-ried away at Caravan
Next week is the most important week for school spirit as West-Central week is celebrated. West will be playing their cross town rival Greeley Central in football next Friday. The week will include a spirit week, an assembly , and of course the Car Caravan. The Car Caravan has been a tradition at West for over 40 years.
Cold front will bring rain, snow this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecast morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
eatonredink.com
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Timing of and total rainfall on the way
We have a system that will move across the region through the days ahead that will bring in periods of rain and some cooler temperatures Friday through Monday. If you prefer a visual presentation, what is written in this blog is presented here:. Here's a quick preview of where we...
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
QSR magazine
Rush Bowls Inks Deal to Grow in Erie, Colorado
Rush Bowls announced a newly-signed development deal that will bring three new franchise locations to Erie, CO. This new deal accompanies three other Rush Bowls locations that are slated to open next year in the state:. 1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202. 3354 Larimer St., Denver, Colorado 80205. 11010 Cross...
cobizmag.com
Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program
The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
Famous YouTuber Makes Fort Collins Man Waiting for Wife a Star
We've all seen social media posts about how some random stranger comes up to a person and asks them if they want to do something that would be super fun. Most of these random acts of fun or kindness always seem to happen in large cities like Los Angeles or New York City. However, one happened recently in Fort Collins.
A Double Diamond Interchange is Being Built in Johnstown
If you feel like roundabouts in Northern Colorado can be a hassle to get through sometimes, wait until the double-diamond interchanges start to become normal. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Johnstown will be getting one soon enough to combat the upcoming influx of traffic to the area. This double-diamond interchange is also known as a diverging diamond interchange. Traffic on the right-hand side of the road will be diverted to the left-hand side through the intersection before being diverted back to the right after the intersection.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
[VIDEO] Mountain lion caught playing with swing in Colorado
A mountain lion was recently caught on camera playing with a swing, likely to remind cat owners of their own feline friends. A video posted to Youtube on September 6 captures the moment a mountain lion sleeping in Colorado's Black Hawk area wakes up, realizing it's under a swing, proceeding to play with the backyard toy. An article published by The News and Observer notes that Thaddeus Wells, who recorded the video, built the swing hoping to see bear cubs put it to use. He got a big cat instead.
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
Things Coloradans should know about Hurricane Ian
Many people living in Colorado have family and friends that live in Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
