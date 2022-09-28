Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 8 Wisconsin In Straight Sets
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) dropped its match to No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Friday night, taking its second loss of the season. The Nittany Lions looked quite sluggish for the first time this season, as the team lost in straight sets.
Onward State
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State football is wheeling and dealing, as it heads into today’s matchup against Northwestern with a 4-0 record. The Nittany Lions head into the game coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan. Meanwhile, Northwestern is on the opposite end, heading into Happy Valley with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats’ only win came over Nebraska in Ireland back in week zero. It may be another blowout, but we will certainly see some of Penn State’s younger players get some valuable time, once again.
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Falls To No. 2 Northwestern 5-4 In Overtime Heartbreaker
No. 5 Penn State field hockey (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten) couldn’t keep pace with No. 2 Northwestern (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) in a last-second 5-4 defeat in Evanston, Illinois Friday afternoon. Despite entering the contest with an underdog label, the Nittany Lions jumped out to an instant 1-0 first-quarter...
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
Last week, No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took care of business at home against Central Michigan in a 33-14 victory. Despite the final score, it was too close for the comfort of many after the Chippewas took advantage of the Nittany Lions’ mistakes to tie the game at halftime.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Preview: Defense & Goalies
Hockey Valley is back, folks. The Nittany Lions will hit the ice to open the 2022-23 season against Canisius on Friday, October 7, at Pegula Ice Arena. A season ago, Penn State fell just one win short of a trip to the Big Ten title game thanks to the performance of its defense and breakout goaltender Liam Souliere. As puck drop nears, let’s continue our 2022-23 season preview with a look at how the Nittany Lions’ blue line and goaltending situation will shake out this year.
Onward State
Class Of 2023 Quarterback Jack Lambert Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On
Chad Powers isn’t the only walk-on quarterback recently linked to the Penn State football program. Class of 2023 quarterback Jack Lambert announced his verbal commitment to the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on run-on Friday afternoon in a post to his Twitter account. “I am beyond blessed to say...
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Northwestern Drinking Game
Cheers to a home game that’s not at noon, folks!. Now, Penn Staters can get an early start to tailgating or spend more time in bed recovering from the night before. Regardless, we finally have an afternoon game in Happy Valley. It’s also the start of spooky SZN as Penn State kicks off October with a game against the Wildcats.
Onward State
No. 20 Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls 1-0 To Villanova
Penn State men’s soccer (4-3-2) suffered its third loss this season in a 1-0 Villanova (4-2-2) shutout Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats took an early goal in the first half and despite efforts from Liam Butts and Tyger Evans, the Nittany Lions couldn’t find the net. How It Happened.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Northwestern Wildcats
It’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty. No. 11 Penn State football (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is set to open its Big Ten-only slate against Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Despite a season-opening win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats have struggled mightily and have losses to Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
Onward State
Penn State-Northwestern History By The Numbers
When No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern kick off on Saturday, it’ll be the 20th time the two teams go head-to-head. The Nittany Lions boast a 14-5 record against the Wildcats dating back to the first game between the two squads in 1993. In the most recent game in 2017, Penn State dominated Northwestern en route to a 31-7 victory in Evanston. Similarly, in the first-ever meeting, the Nittany Lions blew the Wildcats out 43-21 in Evanston.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Begin Beer Sales During Northwestern Game
Update, 5:40 p.m. — A Penn State Athletics spokesperson confirmed Wednesday night that Beaver Stadium will sell four different types of beer at the game on Saturday — Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon, and Michelob Ultra. However, the beer selection may vary each week. Original Story —...
Onward State
Penn State Professor Launches ‘Faces of State College’ Project Alongside Students
In her first semester at Penn State, associate teaching professor Mila Sanina is showcasing what journalism is all about. Putting a twist on Brandon Stanton’s “Humans of New York” project, Sanina is bringing her love for local news to the streets of State College in the social media initiative “Faces of State College.”
Onward State
Centre County To Host IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon July 2
If you’re a runner, biker, or swimmer living in Happy Valley, now is your time to shine. Centre County will host the newest IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, which was announced in a press conference at Beaver Stadium Thursday morning. The inaugural Pennsylvania Happy Valley triathlon will take place in 2023...
Onward State
OS Reviews: Way Fruit Farm Downtown Market & Cafe
It’s officially the best season of the year fall, so our staff took that as a sign to head over to Way Fruit Farm and see what the hype is all about. Way Fruit Farm opened a downtown market and cafe last month at 252 E. Calder Way, and it features a cafe chock-full of sandwiches, salads, apple cider, and baked goods.
Onward State
‘Coffee For Everyone’: Idou Coffee Company Helping Community Develop A Passion For Specialty Coffee
Amid the trials and tribulations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, four passionate coffee lovers took a sip of espresso and a leap of faith. When Mike and Mikala Swanson moved from Pittsburgh back to the State College area, they joined longtime friends Christine and Tim Schafer for a hike. On their stroll, the couples spitballed about how they were going to spend their stimulus checks. Half-jokingly, one said, “What if we start this business we’ve been talking about?”
