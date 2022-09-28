ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Pumpkins Fly at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

The community can participate in free family fun, support a local fire department, and watch pumpkins take flight at the annual Howard Fire Company Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 22. Inspired by pumpkin launches he had seen on television, fire company supporting member and former executive committee...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

POWER OF 3: Best places for Bellwoodians to eat

Hello and welcome back to the Power of Three. Today I am going to name 3 of the best places to eat in or around Bellwood. I will base my selection on three thing food, service, wait time. 1: Irvin’s on Main. Irvin’s is a classic. It is located...
BELLWOOD, PA
State College

Fall Festivals, Halloween Events Return Across Centre County

As October rolls around, Centre County is gearing up for the heart of fall with plenty of festivals and Halloween events in State College, Bellefonte and beyond. Local farms and other community fixtures are setting up for another eventful autumn. Without further ado, here’s a look at what’s coming to the area this season. Visit our community calendar for more of what’s happening around the region.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

Out Of The Cold Provides Safe Environment For Those In Need

Homelessness can be a difficult topic to talk about. When people think of State College, the initial thought is geared toward privileged families and students. Individuals who aren’t fortunate enough to gather the same lived experiences or even support don’t normally receive adequate consideration. In reality, the severity...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Brewery Looks to Be Part of ‘Cool Future’ in Philipsburg

The team starting up The Dead Canary Brewing Company hopes to fill a void that has been missing in Philipsburg for roughly 80 years when the microbrewery opens this fall. According to them, that is the last time a brewery operated in the old mountain town. During those 80 years,...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival

Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Explosives found in Lycoming County home

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found with explosive devices inside a home in Lycoming County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to the 900 block of Cemetery Street, in Loyalsock Township for a warrant to be served to a man […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

ROCKVIEW STATE POLICE

A street sign for “Big Hill Lane” was stolen in Gregg Township sometime from Aug. 11 to 22. Police pulled over Arnold Southerland, 36, of Bellefonte, for allegedly driving without headlights on College Avenue in College Township at 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 15. Southerland was arrested for the alleged possession of a small amount of drugs, said police.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Head, spinal trauma identified on seven-week-child shook by mother’s boyfriend

Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old Williamsport man admitted he shook a seven-week-old boy so hard the baby was admitted to intensive care with head and spinal trauma, police say. Ezra Isaiah Buckman was reportedly frustrated with the child after the boy wouldn't stop crying the night of Sept. 14, Trooper Brian Siebert said. Buckman been left to watch the baby while the mother was at work, court records show. At...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc23.com

Altoona Man Facing Molestation Charges

Authorities in Blair County say an Altoona man is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old girl. Police say 32-year-old Christopher Roberts allegedly admitted to assaulting the girl approximately 5 to 6 times, including while the girl was sleeping. Police say the investigation into Roberts began when...
ALTOONA, PA

