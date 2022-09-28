ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
Thursday September 29th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition

After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women

The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”

For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report

Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover rumours resurface, Women win again, Rondon to leave

Check in on our promising youngsters in the latest edition of our Everton loan recap. [RBM]. Frank Lampard has discussed squad injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]. You can watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below. Things are heating up in potential take-over talks, with Moshiri...
Everton at Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Time To Kick On

Everton return to action this weekend, following the international break with a visit to the south coast. Saint Mary’s Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Toffees in recent years, with the visitors securing only one win at Southampton from their last five attempts, set against four losses. In fact, the Merseysiders have won only twice at the ground since it opened back in 2001, a statistic which makes for grim reading.
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign talented youngster Garang Kuol

Newcastle United has made official the signing of Australia international and 18-year-old Garang Kuol. The forward, who made his debut this past international break with the Socceroos, will join the Magpies in January 2023. Kuol was originally born in Egypt but he moved to Australia with his family, joining his...
CHN Radio Episode 182: Newcastle has the Second-Best Right Back in England

CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, preview the Bournemouth and give their hot takes as always. This week in particular we take a deeper dive into Gareth Southgate’s comments surrounding Kieran Trppier and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling

It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
Just How Good Has Alex Iwobi Been For Everton This Season?

In my eyes, and certainly those of many other Evertonians, Alexander Chuka Iwobi has been Everton’s standout performer through the first seven Premier League games of the 2022/23 season and possibly 2022 as a whole too. Once thought of as a glaring example of Everton’s misguided spending during the Farhad Moshiri era, the Nigerian has now become an undroppable member of Frank Lampard’s side whose name is being sung around the Goodison Park terraces on a weekly basis.
