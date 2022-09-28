Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
SB Nation
Thursday September 29th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition
After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
SB Nation
Chelsea playing catch up already in the ‘Battle for Bellingham’ — reports
Chelsea are expected to take part in the race for Jude Bellingham’s signature, but we’re apparently behind the rest of the competition already. According to the Telegraph, Real Madrid and Liverpool are ahead of us, with Chelsea just now trying to make inroads into the Bellingham camp. Both...
SB Nation
Financials, Manchester Derby, and United Women
The Busby Babe Podcast returns after a brief break!. Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back to look at Manchester United’s financial report of massive losses while the Glazers continue taking money out, and look ahead at the Manchester Derby matchup against Manchester City and the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland.
SB Nation
Bayern Chief on Mané Struggles: “Sadio Still Needs a Little Time”
For Liverpool and their fans, much of the talk around the club’s struggles to start the 2022-23 season has focused on the departure over the summer of Sadio Mané, with many asking if the 30-year-old’s departure is at the root of their issues. While Mané leaving and...
SB Nation
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Takeover rumours resurface, Women win again, Rondon to leave
Check in on our promising youngsters in the latest edition of our Everton loan recap. [RBM]. Frank Lampard has discussed squad injury latest ahead of tomorrow’s match against Southampton. [RBM]. You can watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below. Things are heating up in potential take-over talks, with Moshiri...
MLS・
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “It’s important, big rival. Try to figure out what we’re going to do and what we can do to beat them.”
Pep Guardiola is a man confident in his team. He will need it as the gauntlet from now until the World Cup will take its toll on the staff and players. Speaking in is pre game presser he spoke about the Manchester Derby, injuries, match congestion and much more. Let’s...
SB Nation
Everton at Southampton: Opposition Analysis | Time To Kick On
Everton return to action this weekend, following the international break with a visit to the south coast. Saint Mary’s Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Toffees in recent years, with the visitors securing only one win at Southampton from their last five attempts, set against four losses. In fact, the Merseysiders have won only twice at the ground since it opened back in 2001, a statistic which makes for grim reading.
SB Nation
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign talented youngster Garang Kuol
Newcastle United has made official the signing of Australia international and 18-year-old Garang Kuol. The forward, who made his debut this past international break with the Socceroos, will join the Magpies in January 2023. Kuol was originally born in Egypt but he moved to Australia with his family, joining his...
SB Nation
CHN Radio Episode 182: Newcastle has the Second-Best Right Back in England
CHN Radio fam, we are back at it again with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Elijah is once again joined by Josh, to talk about the latest Newcastle United news, preview the Bournemouth and give their hot takes as always. This week in particular we take a deeper dive into Gareth Southgate’s comments surrounding Kieran Trppier and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. We hope you enjoy this episode and of course, your feedback is always appreciated!
SB Nation
Injury Robbing Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and England Opportunities
When defender Nathan Collins was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish as Manchester City faced Wolves at the Molineux in their last league game before the international break, things went from bad to worse for the Wanderers. Already two goals down and facing an...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Alvarez Tallies, Pep on the Move?, Harwood-Bellis Speaks, and More...
Manchester City are gathering back at the Etihad and getting ready to take on the Red Devils on Sunday. Here are all the latest headlines to get you up to speed right here at BNB. ALVAREZ ON TARGET IN ARGENTINA’S VICTORY OVER JAMAICA - Sam Cox - ManCity.com. La...
SB Nation
Everton Loan Recap: Warrington & Simms impressive, Broadhead & Astley good, Onyango struggling
It was a summer of change at Goodison Park and that meant several players leaving the club – some with a future at Everton and some… not so much. But the Blues certainly did a good job at getting most of their top prospects some interesting loan moves, including Jarrad Branthwaite getting European experience, while Ellis Simms and Niels Nkounkou get a taste of Championship football and the promising Lewis Warrington and Lewis Dobbin take a shot at League One.
SB Nation
Just How Good Has Alex Iwobi Been For Everton This Season?
In my eyes, and certainly those of many other Evertonians, Alexander Chuka Iwobi has been Everton’s standout performer through the first seven Premier League games of the 2022/23 season and possibly 2022 as a whole too. Once thought of as a glaring example of Everton’s misguided spending during the Farhad Moshiri era, the Nigerian has now become an undroppable member of Frank Lampard’s side whose name is being sung around the Goodison Park terraces on a weekly basis.
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
SB Nation
Callum Hudson-Odoi focused solely on pushing himself ‘to the max’ at Bayer Leverkusen
Callum Hudson-Odoi has had himself a pretty good first month out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, starting four of their five games (across the Bundesliga and the Champions League), collecting an assist, and generally helping the team improve their performances after an inauspicious start to the season. So naturally, he’s...
