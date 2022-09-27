LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO