klkntv.com
Bus driver cited after crash with semi that injured 11 children in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school bus driver was cited after a crash that injured 11 children and two adults in Chase County on Tuesday. The bus driver, 39-year-old Keith Cranwell, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.
1011now.com
Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services,...
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
1011now.com
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead in overnight shooting in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Two people are dead after a shooting incident in eastern Nebraska. Very few details were released Friday morning about the shooting deaths of two people in Bennington overnight. First responders were called to the scene near 158th and Fourth Streets at around 1:30 a.m. Shortly thereafter, our...
klin.com
Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake
Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday. On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare. where the caller reported a...
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
klin.com
Thousands Of Dollars In Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business
Lincoln Police were called to Midwest Steel near 7th and N Street around 6:30 Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary. “A business supervisor reported arriving employees found a south side door had the lock portion drilled out of the doorknob,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Police say a check...
klkntv.com
Night of drinking ended in strangulation at Lincoln Motel 6, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man whose remains were found in a dumpster at a northwest Lincoln motel was strangled, according to court documents filed Thursday. Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin gave more details on what led up to the killing of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. On Aug. 29, Patz...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
98online.com
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
KETV.com
Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home
What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
KSNB Local4
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
1011now.com
Policing assessment identifies issues within Lincoln Police Department
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The gallery can be viewed at UNO's Weber Fine Arts Building. Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients. Updated: 5 hours ago.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man reunites missing cat with owners after months apart
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – When Dan Zichek and his family found a stray cat outside their Lincoln home earlier this month, they didn’t think much of it. That’s until Zichek found a microchip in her back and the race to find the cat’s owners began. “It...
klkntv.com
Chase County school bus, semi crash injures 11 children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple students and two adults were taken to hospitals after a bus rollover crash on Tuesday involving a semi-truck in Chase County. Around 3:57 p.m., officers received reports of a crash southwest of Imperial near Champion. The Nebraska State Patrol said a Chase County school...
