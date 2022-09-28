ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini are tearing into UK leaders whose spending plans upended markets. Here's what the 3 top economists have said.

Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini blasted the new UK government's spending plans. Prime Minister Liz Truss' planned tax cuts tanked the pound and spiked bond yields this week. "Trussonomics is deeply stupid," Krugman said, while Roubini slammed policymakers as "clueless." Paul Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, and Mohamed El-Erian have...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge

Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
U.K. bond market turmoil highlights tilt toward “fiscal dominance”

The turmoil in the British bond market is the backdrop for a battle between the nation's politicians and its central bank over who really runs the U.K. economy. Driving the news: With British government bond prices plunging and bond markets showing signs of growing dysfunction, the U.K. central bank announced an emergency plan Wednesday to start buying as much as £65 billion in government bonds, known as gilts.
