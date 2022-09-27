Read full article on original website
KTBS
Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
KTBS
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
KTBS
Louisiana plans school safety steps; keeping danger out of classrooms 'isn't snitching'
BATON ROUGE, La. - The state is launching two initiatives aimed at making schools safer: free apps for students to report criminal activity or mental health issues and a $21 million push to limit entry into buildings. The state Department of Education is partnering with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans...
KTBS
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state,...
KTBS
Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax
Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
KTBS
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
KTBS
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon...
KTBS
Experts: Better pay, student loan debt relief key to diversifying state’s teacher workforce
North Carolina A&T University student Jayden Seay speaks as First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona look on. (Photo N.C.A&T) GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Jayden Seay, a sophomore education major at North Carolina A&T University, didn’t need any arm-twisting to decide to become a teacher.
KTBS
Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday
Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses reporters at Florida’s Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Michael Moline/Florida Phoenix) Now a tropical storm, the center of Ian is headed toward the Atlantic Ocean and projected to approach the coast of South Carolina — and it’s still considered dangerous.
KTBS
Hurricane Ian threatens an already wobbly insurance market in Florida
Remains of a neighborhood destroyed by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida, on Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo by J.T. Blatty /FEMA) Hurricane Ian certainly will cause billions of dollars in property damage amid a crisis in Florida’s insurance market that features withdrawal or closure of carriers and a tightening in the availability of reinsurance — that is, insurance for insurers.
KTBS
Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida
Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
KTBS
The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown
Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens.) As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks.
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
KTBS
Hurricane Ian path ‘uncertain’
Hurricane Ian is currently projected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, which could bring flooding and strong winds to Alabama. According to a National Weather Service advisory, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Tuesday morning. A major hurricane, by definition, is...
KTBS
State, defense rest in Taylor Parker trial; closing arguments Monday
NEW BOSTON, Texas – After 12 days of testimony, the first-degree murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday with the state resting its case and the defense calling no witnesses. Parker, 27, waived her right to take the stand. She is charged in the Oct. 9, 2020 murder...
KTBS
Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast
FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
KTBS
Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
