Mississippi State

KTBS

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
KTBS

Oklahoma's governor calls to end state grocery tax

Oklahoma City, OK_ A push to end grocery taxes in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt is calling for the change due to the rising cost of food. Groceries have increased 13.5% and items like bread and milk are up a whopping 17%. Right now, Oklahoma is one of 13 states that add...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Hurricane Ian threatens an already wobbly insurance market in Florida

Remains of a neighborhood destroyed by Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida, on Sept. 20, 2017. (Photo by J.T. Blatty /FEMA) Hurricane Ian certainly will cause billions of dollars in property damage amid a crisis in Florida’s insurance market that features withdrawal or closure of carriers and a tightening in the availability of reinsurance — that is, insurance for insurers.
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Ian weakens as it moves across central Florida

Hurricane Ian was a strong Category 4 storm when it made landfall several hours ago. Late this evening, the intensity is down to Category 1 strength or 90 mph with higher gusts. Movement continues to the northeast. By morning, the National Hurricane Center projects that Ian will reach Florida's east...
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown

Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens.) As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
KTBS

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Hurricane Ian path ‘uncertain’

Hurricane Ian is currently projected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week, which could bring flooding and strong winds to Alabama. According to a National Weather Service advisory, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Tuesday morning. A major hurricane, by definition, is...
ALABAMA STATE
KTBS

Storm surge major concern as Ian approaches Florida coast

FT. MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Fort Myers. The storm surge is a major concern and and Florida's west coast is especially vulnerable. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring wind gusts well over 100 miles per hour - and 24 inches of...
FORT MYERS, FL
KTBS

Tampa Bay residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly making its way to Florida's mainland. According to emergency officials, it's expected to bring a life threatening storm surge to the state's west coast. As they prepare for Ian's arrival, residents in and around the Tampa Bay area have been urged to...
ENVIRONMENT

