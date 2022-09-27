Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Related
mycbs4.com
Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
mycbs4.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
mycbs4.com
Police to the rescue when fallen tree kept family locked inside their home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A family on the Treasure Coast got some much-needed help getting out of their home after Hurricane Ian, Thursday morning. Port St. Lucie police said officers responded to a call from the family whose home was shuttered up and without power. On top...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
mycbs4.com
Ian Impacting North-Central Florida
Ian made landfall on the Southwest Coast of Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Wednesday Afternoon. Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased...
mycbs4.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
mycbs4.com
Massive power outages around Ft. Myers as Hurricane Ian strikes
More than half a million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian churned onto land. Lee, Collier and Sarasota Counties were the most heavily impacted regions according to Florida Power & Light, as of the afternoon. Footage in Naples showed a fire that resulted from a downed power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two minutes of terror at Kings Point: Tornado leaves many in 55+ community west of Delray homeless
Jim Travis’s cell phone told him a tornado was coming and to seek cover. It was 9:15 Tuesday night, and he was about to ignore the warning when terrifying sounds spurred him to action. Travis, confined to a wheelchair, barricaded himself inside a bathroom at his Kings Point condo, west of Delray Beach. ...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
mycbs4.com
North Central Florida Storm information phone lines
With Hurricane Ian coming over the state, North Central Florida residents can stay informed over county phone lines. Alachua county residents can dial 3-1-1 for information. Bradford county residents can reach out to 904-966-6300. Columbia County residents can contact 386-719-7530. The Gilchrist County information center can be called at 386-935-5418.
mycbs4.com
Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
mycbs4.com
Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
mycbs4.com
Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
flaglerlive.com
Don’t Expect Flagler To Be At Top of FPL’s List for Power Restoration After Ian
Flagler County has an unhappy history of finding itself near the bottom of the list of counties to have their power restored in previous hurricanes. That may yet again be the case in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation as more populous counties get attention first. Efforts to restore...
mycbs4.com
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Comments / 1