Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.

