Stuart, FL

mycbs4.com

Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Ian Impacting North-Central Florida

Ian made landfall on the Southwest Coast of Florida as a category 4 hurricane on Wednesday Afternoon. Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday evening, hours after making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said at around 8 p.m. winds decreased...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

Massive power outages around Ft. Myers as Hurricane Ian strikes

More than half a million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian churned onto land. Lee, Collier and Sarasota Counties were the most heavily impacted regions according to Florida Power & Light, as of the afternoon. Footage in Naples showed a fire that resulted from a downed power...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

North Central Florida Storm information phone lines

With Hurricane Ian coming over the state, North Central Florida residents can stay informed over county phone lines. Alachua county residents can dial 3-1-1 for information. Bradford county residents can reach out to 904-966-6300. Columbia County residents can contact 386-719-7530. The Gilchrist County information center can be called at 386-935-5418.
ENVIRONMENT
mycbs4.com

Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (TND) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified overnight and sat just shy of a Category 5 storm Wednesday morning along Florida's southwest coast. Winds were topping out at 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Some gusts were tracked at 190 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hurricane Ian Impacting Florida

Hurricane Ian continues to head toward Southwest Florida. Landfall is expected later Wednesday afternoon or evening as a category 4 hurricane with winds 130 mph. Ian will then weaken to tropical storm status and likely pass just to the Southeast of the Gainesville area Thursday Night. Because of this path, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Alachua, Columbia, Gilchrist and Bradford Counties. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Dixie and Levy County.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Video shows possible tornado hitting Kings Point

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Late at night, in the dark. That's when a possible tornado moved through a community near Delray Beach on Tuesday. And it's all caught on video. The storm happened as Ashley Bell and another resident set out on a balcony to walk their dogs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
mycbs4.com

Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
FLORIDA STATE

