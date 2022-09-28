ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 4

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 3 of the NFL season has officially wrapped up, and there continue to be plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. On Sunday, the top-five scoring running backs were Khalil Herbert, Derrick Henry, Jamaal...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)

Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift in Week 4? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem? Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 4. Check out all of our Week 4 fantasy football content >>
Yardbarker

Sit Patrick Mahomes In Fantasy Football This Week

When drafting a fantasy football team, it is always nice to have the position that you don’t have to worry about. You draft a top player like Justin Jefferson or Travis Kelce and you never have to worry about whether you are starting that player or not. They are in your starting lineup no matter what. Patrick Mahomes is usually that type of player. This week however, I believe you should sit Patrick Mahomes in fantasy football.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
UPI News

Fantasy football: Four must-start NFL tight ends for Week 4

MIAMI, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- David Njoku is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 4. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson and Kyle Pitts join Kelce in the Top 5...
