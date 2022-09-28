When drafting a fantasy football team, it is always nice to have the position that you don’t have to worry about. You draft a top player like Justin Jefferson or Travis Kelce and you never have to worry about whether you are starting that player or not. They are in your starting lineup no matter what. Patrick Mahomes is usually that type of player. This week however, I believe you should sit Patrick Mahomes in fantasy football.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO