Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Amtrak platform opens in Laurel

Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for burglary of Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98. He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Marion Co. receives highest accountability rating in district history

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at East Marion High School said they are proud to exceed expectations by earning a performance rating grade “B,” the highest in the school district’s history. Accountability, or performance, ratings are based on student achievement, growth, graduation and participation rates. Marion...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center opens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Ambulatory Cardiovascular Center of Mississippi (ACC of MS), which is the state’s first outpatient surgery center for heart patients, opened its doors on September 27 with a ribbon cutting. The facility, located at 415 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg, is a Cardiac Ambulatory Surgical Facility (ASC), and is a joint partnership […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company. Kicking things off on Friday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
sm2media.com

Homecoming Court 2022

He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a little joy and lots of hot meals to those in need. Marco’s Chicken and Waffles will host its 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event, the company’s annual tradition of giving back to the community one plate at a time.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting into girlfriend’s home, vehicle

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Center Saturday morning. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County on Friday, September 30. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

