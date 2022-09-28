Read full article on original website
SHIPROCK − The sports rivalry between Kirtland Central High School and Shiprock High School has primarily been linked to both school's successes on the basketball courts. Shiprock and Kirtland Central have combined for more than two dozen state championships in both boys and girls basketball. The teams have exchanged multiple wins and losses when facing each other in basketball contests in a local rivalry that goes back nearly 60 years.
FARMINGTON − One of the biggest games of the high school football season will take place Friday night at the Wool Bowl where Piedra Vista tackles Roswell in a battle of the two top-ranked teams in Class 5A. Meantime, with both Farmington High and Navajo Prep on a bye...
LAKELAND -- At least one high school football game is in the books for the week. Rescheduled to Monday night to avoid the possibility of having Thursday night's game canceled because of Hurricane Ian, the Lakeland-Lake Gibson game still was affected by the weather. But after a delay of more than 90 minutes, the game began and Lakeland was the dominant team in a 47-7 victory on at Bryant Stadium.
