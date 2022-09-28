Read full article on original website
Football: No. 4 Bergen Catholic rolls past DePaul
Saeed St. Fleur scored three touchdowns as Bergen Catholic, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-0 win over DePaul, in Wayne. Bergen Catholic (5-1) led 21-0 at the half. St. Fleur hauled in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Jack Duffy in the second quarter and ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the second and fourth quarter.
EDITORIAL: Online learning remains paramount component of education after pandemic
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic brought many new challenges, and we all had to adapt to new ways of existing in the world. We masked up, we went on socially distanced walks, we stayed in touch with friends and family via social media and video chat. These were the realities of the pandemic, for everyone.
Rutgers basketball the latest to offer Darius Adams
Class of 2025 combo guard Darius Adams received an offer this week from Rutgers basketball. This latest offer is the second offer from a Power Five conference for Adams. The Scarlet Knights are the first Big Ten program to offer Adams. The 6-foor-3, 150-pound guard from Manasquan high school (Manasquan, NJ) also holds offers from Syracuse, St. Johns, Seton Hall, and Fordham. A four-star recruit according to 247Sports and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey according to On3 Consensus, Adams averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists this past season in high school. He projects as a strong three-point shooter and he continues to work on beating players off the dribble and handling the ball through pressure. RelatedRutgers women's basketball lands class of 2023 commit Rutgers University has now offered ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Darius Adams’25 @dariusadamss of @PSACardinals & @SquanBoysBBall #RHoops pic.twitter.com/nsELG9JmRh — 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) September 29, 2022 Rutgers has shown steady improvement from their guards under the tutelage of head coach Steve Pikiell and by the time Adams is ready for college, there will be a need on the Scarlet Knights at guard. The New Jersey native would be a perfect fit for Rutgers.
SCARLET HUERTER: Jillian Huerter commits to play basketball at Rutgers University
CLIFTON PARK, NY – There was never any doubt as to whether big things were coming for Jillian Huerter. After deciding to take a gap-year following her graduation from Shenendehowa in June, the youngest Huerter has reached a decision on her collegiate commitment. On Tuesday, the 6′ guard announced...
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College | Game 5
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
