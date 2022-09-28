ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Daily Targum

No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer ties with No. 8 Northwestern

After a 1-0 win over Maryland on Sunday, the Rutgers women’s soccer team tied with Northwestern 1-1 in Evanston, Illinois, tonight. The No. 10 Scarlet Knights (10-1-1, 2-1-1) came from behind to tie with the No. 8 Wildcats (9-1-2, 3-0-1) in the second half. For the second time in...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Targum

Greg Schiano speaks to media ahead of No. 3 Ohio State

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ (3-1, 0-1) matchup with Ohio State this Saturday. Schiano spoke about the impact of senior linebacker Deion Jennings. The Sicklerville, New Jersey, native is second on the team with 29 tackles, leading all of the linebackers in that category. Jennings is also second on the team in tackles for loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer travels to take on Ohio State

Tomorrow night, the Rutgers men’s soccer team will be in Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights (5-1-3, 2-0-0) are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in which they have won four times and tied in three games. Rutgers' last match was a 1-1 draw with Fordham....
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Targum

Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity vandalized on Rosh Hashanah

On Monday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) was informed by a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity of a vandalism incident that occurred outside the organization's house, according to NJ Advance Media. Three broken eggs were found on the sidewalk outside an entrance to the organization's house on...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

