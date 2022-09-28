Mercedes-Benz recently released pricing for its flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV. It starts at $104,400, and goes up to $132,200. If that is a bit outside your price range, we have some good news. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, a smaller and less expensive model positioned below the EQS SUV, will make its official debut next month on October 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. This model will share many of the same features as the EQE Sedan, but bundle them in a taller SUV package.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO