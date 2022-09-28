ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Top Speed

Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar

The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Electric Cars#Electric Motor#Electric Suv#Polestar 3 Electric Suv#Smart Eye#Lidar#Volvo Ex90
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CarBuzz.com

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection

If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes EQE SUV And AMG EQE SUV Coming Next Month

Mercedes-Benz recently released pricing for its flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV. It starts at $104,400, and goes up to $132,200. If that is a bit outside your price range, we have some good news. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, a smaller and less expensive model positioned below the EQS SUV, will make its official debut next month on October 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. This model will share many of the same features as the EQE Sedan, but bundle them in a taller SUV package.
insideevs.com

Porsche Is Reportedly Working On Three-Row Electric SUV Here By 2026

Porsche is reportedly working on a flagship electric model to sit at the very top of its range, above the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. It will apparently be a taller vehicle, although it won’t look like a traditional SUV, and it will offer three rows of seats, which means it’s also going to be the biggest vehicle to ever wear a Porsche badge.
insideevs.com

Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals

Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
yankodesign.com

Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing

This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
insideevs.com

Tesla Raises Supercharger Prices In California

Tesla has officially raised its prices for Supercharging in California. This isn't the first time the US electric automaker has raised prices, and it certainly won't be the last. However, since EVs are significantly more efficient than gas-powered cars, you'll still be saving money, even after the price hikes. Currently,...
insideevs.com

Tesla Solar Roof And Submerged Powerwalls Survived Hurricane Ian

A Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwalls are huge investments. They have an exorbitant cost upfront, and you have to own them for many years before you get a return on your investment. Fortunately, these products come with long warranties, though that still might not give people adequate peace of mind. Perhaps the fact that these Tesla products survived one of the worse hurricanes in recent history helps.
insideevs.com

Volta Zero Completes First On-Road Test Phase With DB Schenker

Volta Trucks, the Swedish commercial EV startup, has announced that it has completed the first test phase of the all-electric Volta Zero in Europe together with DB Schenker, the leader in European land transport. For the first time, a Volta Zero design verification prototype has operated on roads and in...
insideevs.com

Tesla-Certified Repair Shop Turns Away Cars Thanks To Geico

A Tesla owner has reportedly struggled to get his car fixed after a recent accident. Fortunately, the owner is okay, and the accident wasn't his fault, at least according to the various stories about the matter. However, it seems Geico is unwilling to pay the cost to repair the Tesla, so the Tesla-certified repair shop won't move forward with the work.
insideevs.com

Towing With Ford F-150 Lightning A "Huge Success," Owner Finds

Yes, just the other day we shared a video with you about a new Ford F-150 Lightning owner who had a terrible towing experience with the popular new electric pickup truck. We were already aware that most people can expect about a 50 percent hit on range while towing, so we weren't surprised by the owner's story.
