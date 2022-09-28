Read full article on original website
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
Here's Why Tesla and Porsche Should Fear Polestar
The car market is changing very fast. Every day there is a slew of new electric vehicles from brands you've never heard of, or manufacturers turning beloved internal combustion models into electric cars. But one electric brand is distinguishing itself from the competition, and that is Polestar. This cousin of Volvo has become Geely's standalone EV brand, and here's why it deserves more attention than it gets.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Mercedes EQE SUV And AMG EQE SUV Coming Next Month
Mercedes-Benz recently released pricing for its flagship electric SUV, the EQS SUV. It starts at $104,400, and goes up to $132,200. If that is a bit outside your price range, we have some good news. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, a smaller and less expensive model positioned below the EQS SUV, will make its official debut next month on October 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST. This model will share many of the same features as the EQE Sedan, but bundle them in a taller SUV package.
Porsche Is Reportedly Working On Three-Row Electric SUV Here By 2026
Porsche is reportedly working on a flagship electric model to sit at the very top of its range, above the Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. It will apparently be a taller vehicle, although it won’t look like a traditional SUV, and it will offer three rows of seats, which means it’s also going to be the biggest vehicle to ever wear a Porsche badge.
Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals
Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing
This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
Tesla Raises Supercharger Prices In California
Tesla has officially raised its prices for Supercharging in California. This isn't the first time the US electric automaker has raised prices, and it certainly won't be the last. However, since EVs are significantly more efficient than gas-powered cars, you'll still be saving money, even after the price hikes. Currently,...
Tesla Solar Roof And Submerged Powerwalls Survived Hurricane Ian
A Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwalls are huge investments. They have an exorbitant cost upfront, and you have to own them for many years before you get a return on your investment. Fortunately, these products come with long warranties, though that still might not give people adequate peace of mind. Perhaps the fact that these Tesla products survived one of the worse hurricanes in recent history helps.
Volta Zero Completes First On-Road Test Phase With DB Schenker
Volta Trucks, the Swedish commercial EV startup, has announced that it has completed the first test phase of the all-electric Volta Zero in Europe together with DB Schenker, the leader in European land transport. For the first time, a Volta Zero design verification prototype has operated on roads and in...
Tesla-Certified Repair Shop Turns Away Cars Thanks To Geico
A Tesla owner has reportedly struggled to get his car fixed after a recent accident. Fortunately, the owner is okay, and the accident wasn't his fault, at least according to the various stories about the matter. However, it seems Geico is unwilling to pay the cost to repair the Tesla, so the Tesla-certified repair shop won't move forward with the work.
Towing With Ford F-150 Lightning A "Huge Success," Owner Finds
Yes, just the other day we shared a video with you about a new Ford F-150 Lightning owner who had a terrible towing experience with the popular new electric pickup truck. We were already aware that most people can expect about a 50 percent hit on range while towing, so we weren't surprised by the owner's story.
