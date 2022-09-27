Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Fall on the Road to No. 4 Montana State, 41-24
BOZEMAN, Mont. – The UC Davis football team was in a barnburner with No. 4-ranked Montana State but ultimately fell, 41-24, Saturday evening at Bobcat Stadium. After the loss, the Aggies move to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky play, while the Bobcats improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the conference.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies drop season opener to #3 ranked Texas A&M
Davis, Calif. — The UC Davis Aggies opened the 2022-23 Equestrian season hosting #3 ranked Texas A&M. The Ags dropped the season opening meet with a score of 5-14. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jill Humphrey, the Aggies started the day off strong in Fences as they split the event 2-2.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies drop conference game on the road to UC Riverside
Box Score Riverside, Calif. - UC Davis took more shots on goal than an opponent for the second straight game but fell 1-0 to UC Riverside on Saturday night in Riverside. The Aggies out-shot the Highlanders 5-4 on frame, including an outstanding chance by Andrew Dutra in the first half that went just wide left of the goal and another near-connection from Max Glasser to Ethan Hoard in the 84th minute that was just barely too high for Hoard in the box.
KULR8
Bobcat Football is Back in Bozeman for ESPNU Debut against Davis
Montana State Football (3-1) is back in Bozeman for week two of conference play as they prepare to host UC Davis (1-3). The Cats kick off against the Aggies on Saturday, October 1 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPNU.
406mtsports.com
Performance coach Sean Herrin pushes Montana State to 'work in the dark' for continued success
BOZEMAN — As Montana State football players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing. It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Stay Local and Compete at the Pacific Invitational
LODI, Calif. – The UC Davis cross country team traveled to the Micke Grove Golf Course to compete in the Pacific Collegiate Invitational. The Aggies finished fourth in the men's 8k invitational race and seventh in the women's 6k, Friday evening. In the women's invitational, the Aggies scored 139...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Head to Cal Fall Invitational to Open 2022-23 Season
DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis women's tennis team officially opens its 2022-23 season at the Cal Fall Invitational at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Fourteen teams will be represented in the annual singles and doubles event, which begins this Friday, Sept. 30 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. Matches will start at 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
ucdavisaggies.com
Dominant fifth-set display pushes Aggies to victory over Anteaters
Davis, Calif. – Sophomore Olivia Utterback put her team on her back with a season-high 16 kills as the UC Davis women's volleyball team took down UC Irvine, 3-2, in a five-set thriller Thursday night at the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif. "We showed some resilience," head...
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
msuexponent.com
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
bozemanmagazine.com
Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns
Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today
Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
