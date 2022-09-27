ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Aggies Fall on the Road to No. 4 Montana State, 41-24

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The UC Davis football team was in a barnburner with No. 4-ranked Montana State but ultimately fell, 41-24, Saturday evening at Bobcat Stadium. After the loss, the Aggies move to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Big Sky play, while the Bobcats improve to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the conference.
Aggies drop season opener to #3 ranked Texas A&M

Davis, Calif. — The UC Davis Aggies opened the 2022-23 Equestrian season hosting #3 ranked Texas A&M. The Ags dropped the season opening meet with a score of 5-14. Under the direction of first-year head coach Jill Humphrey, the Aggies started the day off strong in Fences as they split the event 2-2.
Aggies drop conference game on the road to UC Riverside

Box Score Riverside, Calif. - UC Davis took more shots on goal than an opponent for the second straight game but fell 1-0 to UC Riverside on Saturday night in Riverside. The Aggies out-shot the Highlanders 5-4 on frame, including an outstanding chance by Andrew Dutra in the first half that went just wide left of the goal and another near-connection from Max Glasser to Ethan Hoard in the 84th minute that was just barely too high for Hoard in the box.
406mtsports.com

Performance coach Sean Herrin pushes Montana State to 'work in the dark' for continued success

BOZEMAN — As Montana State football players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing. It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
BOZEMAN, MT
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Stay Local and Compete at the Pacific Invitational

LODI, Calif. – The UC Davis cross country team traveled to the Micke Grove Golf Course to compete in the Pacific Collegiate Invitational. The Aggies finished fourth in the men's 8k invitational race and seventh in the women's 6k, Friday evening. In the women's invitational, the Aggies scored 139...
Aggies Head to Cal Fall Invitational to Open 2022-23 Season

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis women's tennis team officially opens its 2022-23 season at the Cal Fall Invitational at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Fourteen teams will be represented in the annual singles and doubles event, which begins this Friday, Sept. 30 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. Matches will start at 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Dominant fifth-set display pushes Aggies to victory over Anteaters

Davis, Calif. – Sophomore Olivia Utterback put her team on her back with a season-high 16 kills as the UC Davis women's volleyball team took down UC Irvine, 3-2, in a five-set thriller Thursday night at the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif. "We showed some resilience," head...
msuexponent.com

Stream access laws with Jim Goetz

Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
bozemanmagazine.com

Top 10 Montana Ghost Towns

Looking for a certified scare or paranormal encounter to spice up your spooky season this October? Exploring some of Montana’s ghost towns can be a great way to seek some thrills while learning about the state’s unique history. If you’re itching for a road trip and have some time on your hands, check out any of the following destinations to give yourself a scary good time!
XL Country 100.7

Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today

Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
