Box Score Riverside, Calif. - UC Davis took more shots on goal than an opponent for the second straight game but fell 1-0 to UC Riverside on Saturday night in Riverside. The Aggies out-shot the Highlanders 5-4 on frame, including an outstanding chance by Andrew Dutra in the first half that went just wide left of the goal and another near-connection from Max Glasser to Ethan Hoard in the 84th minute that was just barely too high for Hoard in the box.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO