Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care
What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
Taking a walk! Massive 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator is seen prowling Texas neighborhood - took over three hours to restrain reptile
An enormous 400-pound, 11-foot-long alligator was seen strolling through a neighborhood in Katy, Texas on Monday and had to be captured and tied up after terrified residents called the police. The scene unfolded at 7:40am on Monday when local dispatch received calls about the gator and sent Texas Parks and...
The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou
The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants You to Shoot Hogs From a Helicopter With Her
An advertisement by Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone viral as she asks people to enter a competition to win the chance to shoot hogs with her from a helicopter. The ad has been more than 370,000 times on Twitter since being posted on Tuesday. Wild-hog populations are increasing...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
Alligator triggers home security camera in Florida by creeping across front lawn
A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC Pointless: Sally Lindsay says she is ‘very excited’ to co-host show as she replaces Richard OsmanMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billionsCritically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo
Texas Man Catches His First Alligator, and It’s a Mossy-Tailed Beast
You can chalk it up to beginner’s luck, or just being in the right place at the right time, but a man in East Texas caught his first alligator on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and it was a giant. The big, old gator stretched out 13 feet, 4.25 inches from the tip of its nose to the end of its moss-covered tail.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch
You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Texas Hog Hunter Downs 40 Feral Hogs In Minutes From A Helicopter
This is Ted Nugent’s dream right here. Feral hog hunting, perhaps eradication is the better term, is just about a necessity nowadays, especially in places like Texas. These creatures serve nearly zero purpose on this Earth besides destroying property and ecosystems… and there is a TON of them.
TD #9 not forecast (for now) to be Louisiana's problem
Tropical Depression 9 in the Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the middle of next week. It doesn’t appear as if Louisiana will be impacted by the storm.
WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s helicopter hog hunt contest
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is making liberals crazy again. Just like when she stirred it up with AR-15 rifle giveaways, this time also involves guns — and much more. “We’re going HOG HUNTING!” the conservative pro-gun Republican said in a new YouTube offer. “Enter for the chance for...
WATCH: Huge Buck Escapes Coyote Attack in Intense Showdown at Montana Lake
All Kristin Kolski wanted to accomplish on August 28 was to reel in some walleye on Montana’s Holter Lake. Instead, she got a rare video of a nearby buck trying to avoid getting attacked by coyotes. According to Kolski, she noticed something in the water about 20 yards ahead...
Video of Huge Bear Contemplating Taking a Swim in Alaska Is a Sight to See
As the weather starts to turn, so ends our days of jumping feet-first into the pool. It's too cold! Just like a bear that was featured in a video on TikTok. The poor guy was caught debating whether he should take a plunge into the water or if it was just too cold.
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
