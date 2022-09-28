ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Outdoor Life

900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care

What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
Salon

The true story of when Congress almost released wild hippos into the Louisiana bayou

The hippopotamus is arguably one of the great physical comedians of the animal world. With its roly-poly body, Shrek-like ears and squat nostrils smushed into a giant snout, it's easy to forget that the absurd-looking creatures are actually quite dangerous to humans. According to the BBC in 2016, hippopotamuses killed an average of 500 people each year in Africa — far more than lions, which tend to inspire far more fear. Theodore Roosevelt himself understood this, and as such was understandably pleased when he managed to kill eight hippos during his famous 1909-1910 safari.
The Independent

Alligator triggers home security camera in Florida by creeping across front lawn

A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month.“I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house,” she said.“We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before].”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC Pointless: Sally Lindsay says she is ‘very excited’ to co-host show as she replaces Richard OsmanMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth plummets by billionsCritically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
Whiskey Riff

Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch

You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s helicopter hog hunt contest

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is making liberals crazy again. Just like when she stirred it up with AR-15 rifle giveaways, this time also involves guns — and much more. “We’re going HOG HUNTING!” the conservative pro-gun Republican said in a new YouTube offer. “Enter for the chance for...
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

