A couple were left shocked when they received a movement notification on their driveway camera - and logged in to spot an alligator.The reptile trigged the motion-activated camera as it crept across the front lawn of the house at 5.13am.Maria Dimapelis, from Florida, spotted the creature while she was on a cruise ship in Alaska last month."I felt so scared knowing that an alligator could be around my house," she said."We have a small lake in our community - but I have not seen an alligator in our area [before]."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO