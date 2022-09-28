Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
Jay Monahan on the PGA Tour's future, whether it can coexist with LIV Golf, Tiger Woods' leadership and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jay Monahan has never faced a more tumultuous time as PGA Tour commissioner. More than two dozen PGA Tour members have defected to the LIV Golf circuit, which is being fronted by two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The...
'If anyone is competing unfairly, it is LIV': PGA Tour responds, countersues LIV Golf in latest legal action
Another day, another lawsuit in the ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. LIV Golf and three of its players are currently suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations, and on Wednesday night the Tour responded to and countersued the upstart circuit – led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – with some charges of its own.
Rory McIlroy was rooting for the Internationals, is excited about the Ryder Cup, continues to bang on LIV and is looking for revenge at St. Andrews
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Just in case you haven’t noticed, not much gets past Rory McIlroy. Not when it comes to golf anyway. So it came as no surprise to hear that the Northern Irishman interrupted his preparations for this week’s Dunhill Links Championship, where he will partner his father, Gerry, in the team event, to take in what was going on at the Presidents Cup. Unlike his fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry (“I didn’t watch any of it.”) and U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick (“I saw zero of it and couldn't have had less interest in it”), McIlroy tuned in to watch.
