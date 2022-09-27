PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team will travel to Chicago, Ill. to face BIG EAST foe DePaul on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars are looking to get back in the win column as they are coming off a 2-2 tie to Seton Hall in their BIG EAST home opener on Sept. 24. It marked the second-straight tie for the Friars, following a 1-1 draw at Villanova on Sept. 17. In both games, Providence came from behind to score the equalizers. Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.) scored his first collegiate goal against Villanova. Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.) and Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) each scored their first goal of the season against Seton Hall for the 2-2 draw.

