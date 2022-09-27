Read full article on original website
friars.com
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Competes At Paul Short Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Providence College men's and women's cross-country teams competed at the Paul Short Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 in Bethlehem, Pa. The No. 15 Friar women finished third out of 46 teams (176 points). The men finished sixth out of 46 teams (215 points). The women's...
friars.com
Friar Cross Country Teams To Compete At Lehigh University On Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's and women's cross country teams will compete in the Paul Short Invitational hosted by Lehigh University on Friday, Sept. 30. The race will be held at the Murray Goodman Cross Country Course in Bethlehem, Pa. It will commence with the men's race at 11:00 a.m., followed by the women's race at 11:45 a.m. The Friar women enter the race ranked 15th nationally and first in the Northeast Region. The men's team comes in ranked fifth in the Northeast Region.
friars.com
Providence College Launches Vintage-Inspired College Vault Merchandise Collection
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College, in collaboration with its exclusive trademark licensing agency, CLC, announced today it is paying homage to its rich history and tradition with the launch of its College Vault merchandise collection. The Providence College Vault program is a vintage-inspired merchandise program created by CLC that...
friars.com
Field Hockey Set To Host UConn And Holy Cross
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team will host a pair of games at Lennon Family Field this weekend against BIG EAST foe and 11th-ranked Connecticut and non-conference foe Holy Cross. The Friars and Huskies will square off on Friday, Sept. 30 at 4:00 p.m., followed by a 1:00 p.m. match against the Crusaders on Sunday, Oct. 2. The game also serves as the backdrop for the program's annual Pink Out Friartown event, which helps raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
friars.com
No. 15 Men's Hockey Opens With A Pair Of Exhibitions Against Western Ontario And No. 7 Quinnipiac
Matchup: No. 15 Providence (0-0-0, 0-0-0 HEA) vs. Western Ontario (0-0-0) - Exhibition. Faceoff: 2 PM (Sat.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play: Mike DeMars. Live Stats: Friars.com. Twitter: @Friarshockey. Matchup: No. 15 Providence (0-0-0, 0-0-0 HEA) vs....
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Travels To DePaul
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team will travel to Chicago, Ill. to face BIG EAST foe DePaul on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars are looking to get back in the win column as they are coming off a 2-2 tie to Seton Hall in their BIG EAST home opener on Sept. 24. It marked the second-straight tie for the Friars, following a 1-1 draw at Villanova on Sept. 17. In both games, Providence came from behind to score the equalizers. Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.) scored his first collegiate goal against Villanova. Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.) and Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) each scored their first goal of the season against Seton Hall for the 2-2 draw.
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Set To Face Butler And Creighton In BIG EAST Action
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team is set to return to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium to face BIG EAST opponent Butler University on Thursday, September 29 in Providence, R.I. The match will be nationally televised on FS1 and is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. The Friars will then travel to Omaha, Neb. to face the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday, Oct. 2.
friars.com
Volleyball Travels To DePaul And No. 19 Marquette
PROVIDENCE, R.I.— The Providence College volleyball team heads to DePaul and No. 19 Marquette this weekend for a pair of BIG EAST matches. The Friars will face the Blue Demons on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) in Chicago, Ill., before traveling to Milwaukee Wis. to play the nationally ranked Golden Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
