The Mets were down 4-0 against the Marlins before Eduardo Escobar single-handedly saved the day. His two-run home run cut the lead in half and then he tied it up with a hit with the bases loaded. It remained tied in extras thanks to a brilliant inning by Drew Smith which set the stage for Escobar to be the hero once again. With one out and the ghost runner on second base, he hit one through the infield to walk it off for the Mets and deliver a much-needed victory.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO