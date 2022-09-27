ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte focused on Spurs despite Juventus links

Antonio Conte says that the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and Juve’s current manager Max Allegri. Conte says he is fully focused on Tottenham and is enjoying his time with the club.
Man City vs Man Utd: Premier League titans clash at Etihad this Sunday | How do Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's sides shape up?

The first Manchester derby this season will unfold in front of the Sky cameras this Sunday - but how do the teams shape up going into the showdown?. The 188th meeting between the rivals kicks off Super Sunday this weekend, with hosts Manchester City unbeaten in 19 Premier League games - dating back to a 3-2 home defeat against Tottenham in February.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'happy' at the club amid 'disrespectful' links to the Juventus job

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says reports linking him with a return to Juventus are "disrespectful" and "incredible", and insists he is happy at Spurs. According to reports in Italy last week, Conte is open to replacing under-pressure Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who potentially faces the sack with the Old Lady struggling in Serie A with just two wins in seven games this season.
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp

Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title

The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
