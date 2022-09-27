Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says reports linking him with a return to Juventus are "disrespectful" and "incredible", and insists he is happy at Spurs. According to reports in Italy last week, Conte is open to replacing under-pressure Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who potentially faces the sack with the Old Lady struggling in Serie A with just two wins in seven games this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO