Read full article on original website
Related
Mbappe nets winner as PSG edges Nice to stay top in Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe has scored a late winner for defending champion Paris Saint-Germain to edge Nice 2-1 and restore its two-point lead over Marseille in the French league
SkySports
Antonio Conte focused on Spurs despite Juventus links
Antonio Conte says that the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and Juve’s current manager Max Allegri. Conte says he is fully focused on Tottenham and is enjoying his time with the club.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Granit Xhaka strike caps commanding victory as Gunners move four points clear
Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League and inflicted a first defeat of the season on 10-man Tottenham with a 3-1 win in a pulsating north London derby. Thomas Partey's stunning, long-range opener (20) was cancelled out by Harry Kane's penalty (31) after Gabriel Magalhaes...
SkySports
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: How East Midlands rivals' differing routes led them both to relegation worries
Perhaps Brendan Rodgers could see the storm clouds on the horizon. In the wake of a 4-1 FA Cup hammering at Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - back in February, the Leicester manager was furious. "There are players here who may have achieved everything they can," he warned....
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Man City vs Man Utd: Erling Haaland vs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez plus other key battles
Manchester City and Manchester United will compete in the 188th Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Ahead of the huge Premier League clash, we discuss the key battles. State of play ahead of kick-off Five points separate champions City and United ahead of the season's...
SkySports
Man City vs Man Utd: Premier League titans clash at Etihad this Sunday | How do Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag's sides shape up?
The first Manchester derby this season will unfold in front of the Sky cameras this Sunday - but how do the teams shape up going into the showdown?. The 188th meeting between the rivals kicks off Super Sunday this weekend, with hosts Manchester City unbeaten in 19 Premier League games - dating back to a 3-2 home defeat against Tottenham in February.
SkySports
West Ham: Can David Moyes revive Hammers' declining form against Wolves or is change at the top needed?
Walking a managerial tightrope. An analogy that could implicate one of several Premier League bosses ahead of what could prove to be a definitive round of fixtures for some this weekend. Desperation is in the air, none more so than in east London. West Ham's luck is down as they...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton 'feels for fans' amid Max Verstappen dominance ahead of first title chance at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton says he "feels for the fans" amid Max Verstappen's domination of the 2022 Formula 1 season and has stressed his hopes for changes to create a closer championship next year.. Verstappen heads to this weekend's Singapore GP, live on Sky Sports F1, with his first chance of wrapping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper talks Premier League form, 'quality' new signings and European dreams
Being a part of the West Ham squad over the past two seasons has looked like pretty good fun. Successive top-seven finishes in the Premier League have brought European football back to east London, with the high point being their memorable run past Sevilla and Lyon to the Europa League semi-finals last season.
SkySports
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Leandro Trossard scores sensational hat-trick in six-goal thriller at Anfield
Leandro Trossard scored a sublime hat-trick to earn Brighton a share of the spoils in a pulsating draw at Anfield, condemning Liverpool to their fourth stalemate of a so far underwhelming league campaign. Their chances of bringing the Premier League crown back to Anfield for the second time under Jurgen...
SkySports
Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's PSG wishlist - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was one of the players on Kylian Mbappe's transfer wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. THE GUARDIAN. Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer...
SkySports
Man City vs Man Utd: Erik ten Hag urges his side not to focus only on Erling Haaland in Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United can beat Manchester City in Sunday's derby but insists they will not focus their entire attention on trying to stop Erling Haaland. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has scored 11 of his side's 23 goals in the Premier League this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss says he is 'happy' at the club amid 'disrespectful' links to the Juventus job
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says reports linking him with a return to Juventus are "disrespectful" and "incredible", and insists he is happy at Spurs. According to reports in Italy last week, Conte is open to replacing under-pressure Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who potentially faces the sack with the Old Lady struggling in Serie A with just two wins in seven games this season.
SkySports
Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda leaves out 15 players in dispute with Spanish FA | 'This mess is hurting Spanish football'
The 15 Spain women players who asked not be selected for the national team due to concerns over coach Jorge Vilda have been left out of the squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Sweden and United States. The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement last week saying it had received...
SkySports
Southampton 1-2 Everton: Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil score second-half goals as visitors come from behind
Two quickfire second-half goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil saw Everton come from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's and make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League. After an event-free first half, the game burst into life after the break when Joe Aribo put Southampton ahead...
SkySports
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe: Shock German winner Torquator Tasso goes for repeat bid at ParisLongchamp
Marcel Weiss's German raider Torquator Tasso caused a huge shock in 2021 and is back for more Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday. The five-year-old was virtually unknown last year when he created a major upset in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe where he beat the leading fancies Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane at odds of 80/1.
SkySports
Women's elite football pathway not diverse and does not reflect England's demographic, says Manisha Tailor MBE
Trailblazing football coach Manisha Tailor MBE has told Sky Sports News the elite women's pathway in English football lacks diversity. PFA figures released earlier this year revealed just 9.7 per cent of footballers at the elite level of the game are from diverse ethnic backgrounds. The number of British South...
UEFA・
SkySports
Salt stars as England storm to victory over Pakistan in sixth T20 LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the sixth of seven T20Is between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title
The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title. The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
SkySports
How long before a sub two-hour marathon? Bashir Abdi says "it is possible" for Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge is capable of running a sub two-hour marathon, according to Olympic bronze medallist Bashir Abdi. Kipchoge improved on his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday, electing to run the quicker course over the London version this weekend. The Kenyan double Olympic champion crossed the line...
Comments / 0