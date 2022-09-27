ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics before Conner Capel singled with two outs to break it up. Capel hit a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Dermis Garcia followed with a clean single to left before Ohtani retired Shea Langeliers on a grounder to get out of the inning. The Angels lead 4-0. The right-hander issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO