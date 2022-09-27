FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.

