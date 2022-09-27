Read full article on original website
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 47 games with Sacramento last season. He was traded by the Kings to the Hawks in July.
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
Making it in San Diego: From Uganda to CA on the power of sports
Martin Gumbel, the 6'10" center headed to Pepperdine University on a full scholarship, has journeyed across the globe to pursue his dreams.
WATCH: Isolation highlights of Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman and USC commitment Grant Buckey has seen the football heading in the opposition direction of where he lines up this season. Despite that, Buckey has been able to rack up 19 tackles, six quarterback hurries and three sacks as a senior. Friday, Buckey and Liberty faced a Carlsbad team led by five-star junior quarterback Julian Sayin.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday the plan will be a hair different in certain ways with Wilson playing. Wilson is fully healthy six weeks after suffering a bone bruise and having arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee. He’s expected to start Sunday at Pittsburgh and make his season debut, barring any setbacks at practice this week.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Tragic California Rock Climbing Incident
Former Dallas Cowboys player Gavin Escobar has been identified as a rock climber who died in a tragic accident this week. His body, along with that of Chelsea Walsh, was found on Wednesday. Both are from Huntington Beach, Calif. They were discovered on the rockface of a mountain east of Idyllwild, Calif. Both bodies have been identified by the Riverside (Calif.) County Coroner on Thursday.
High school football transfers' Wild West is in Phoenix, Arizona
The scene can be traced back to the 1990s, when open enrollment arrived in Phoenix as a hedge against charter schools
2024 Bay Area lineman Tome Veukiso reacts to Cal visit
Tome Veukiso has established himself as a prominent trench anchor for El Cerrito (Calif.) High School in the Bay Area. At the rate of dominance, he’s beginning to follow the footsteps of past Gaucho greats who moved on to the collegiate ranks. And most recently, ECHS produced powerful road blocker and trench standout Aaron Banks – who now starts for the San Francisco 49ers.
