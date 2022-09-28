ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins' QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn't hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn't hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
NFL
Person
Clay Matthews
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'

The former Green Bay Packers linebacker chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to retire, and his texts with Aaron Rodgers about his future in the NFL Clay Matthews is tackling his transition to retirement. After spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams, the former NFL linebacker opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to hang up his cleats for good. "It's been three years since I've played a game," Matthews, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's fair to say...
GREEN BAY, WI

