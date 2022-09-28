Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'
The former Green Bay Packers linebacker chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about his decision to retire, and his texts with Aaron Rodgers about his future in the NFL Clay Matthews is tackling his transition to retirement. After spending nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Los Angeles Rams, the former NFL linebacker opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to hang up his cleats for good. "It's been three years since I've played a game," Matthews, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I think it's fair to say...
Look: Tom Brady Announces Significant Move Following Hurricane
Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
