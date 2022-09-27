ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Volleyball Falls to Shepherd

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Looking to rebound off a non-league setback at Chestnut Hill earlier this week, the West Chester women's volleyball team (13-3, 3-1 PSAC) returned to action on Friday night vs Shepherd inside Hollinger Field House. West Chester battled throughout the match but it was the visiting Rams who emerged victorious by a final of 3-1, handing the Golden Rams their first PSAC East loss of the season.
