Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Volleyball Falls to Shepherd
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Looking to rebound off a non-league setback at Chestnut Hill earlier this week, the West Chester women's volleyball team (13-3, 3-1 PSAC) returned to action on Friday night vs Shepherd inside Hollinger Field House. West Chester battled throughout the match but it was the visiting Rams who emerged victorious by a final of 3-1, handing the Golden Rams their first PSAC East loss of the season.
wcupagoldenrams.com
West Chester Men Open New Season Saturday with Tri-Meet Inside Graham Natatorium
WEST CHESTER, PA – "You cannot step into the same river twice," is a quote from Heraclitus, the ancient Greek Philosopher, that West Chester University's men's swimming & diving program has dissected in the preseason. A more recent philosopher, David Bowie, once sang, "Ch-ch-ch-ch- changes. Turn and face the strange."
wcupagoldenrams.com
Marchini Places 7th for Women’s Cross Country at Paul Short Run, Team Places 13th
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The West Chester women's cross country team had a successful afternoon at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run, finishing 13th out of 42 schools in the Women's College White 6K hosted by Lehigh University on Friday afternoon. Leading the way for the Golden Rams was Bella...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men’s Cross Country Finishes 17th Overall at 48th Annual Paul Short Run, Cubbage Places 37th
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The West Chester men's cross country team placed 17th out of 40 schools in the Men's College White 8K at the 48th Annual Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on Friday afternoon. Amir Cubbage (Glenside, Pa./Abington) placed 37th out of 340 race participants, traversing the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Mulville, defense power Downingtown West to rout of Vikings
DOWNINGTOWN >> With consequential games on the horizon, the Downingtown West football team wanted to keep its focus and stay on task against winless West Chester East on Friday. Scoring touchdowns on seven of their first eight first-half possessions will do the trick just fine as the Whippets used a...
wcupagoldenrams.com
No. 5 West Chester Earns 2-1 Victory over Upset-Minded Millersville
WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Jacqueline Hug (West Chester, Pa./Unionville) scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Alyson Cutter (Warrington, Pa./C.B. South) with just 36 seconds to play in regulation as No. 5 West Chester (9-0-0, 8-0-0) survived a scare from an upset-minded Millersville (1-5-2, 1-4-2) squad. West Chester appeared to...
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Another record-breaker for Kamara, another Interboro victory
For the third time this season Friday, Abu Kamara set an Interboro single-game rushing record. The sensational senior ran for 335 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bucs to a 35-24 win over Kennett. For the Bucs (4-2), it was their second straight win. “Our offense and defense are...
papreplive.com
Freshman Kayley Roberts keeps title in the family, wins PAC girls golf championship
LIMERICK >> The Pioneer Athletic Conference girls golf individual championship stayed in the family on Wednesday as Phoenixville freshman Kayley Roberts took home the gold medal a year after her older sister accomplished the same feat. Roberts earned the title with a 1-under par 71 at Turtle Creek Golf Course....
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
Coatesville’s consistency at QB keeps Rustin, any thoughts of upset, at bay
WESTTOWN >> The word “upset” has been rendered obsolete around the Coatesville football program. For as much talent that has walked through Coatesville’s locker room the last dozen or so years, one thing that gets swept under the rug is just how focused and steady and prepared the Red Raiders week after week, season after season.
morethanthecurve.com
Second threat this week against Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. Tonight’s football game postponed
There has been a second threat against Plymouth Whitemarsh High School this week, which has led to tonight’s (September 30) football game being postponed and the campus closed. On September 28th, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that the Whitemarsh Township Police Department was investigating a threat made via Instagram. The Colonial School...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former RCB Standout Cody Gilmore Lands First Division I Coaching Job at Delaware
In April, Cody Gilmore was putting plans in place for his fifth season as the women’s basketball head coach at Salem University. The Harrison County native was leading a Division II program about fifteen miles from where he grew up in Clarksburg. Meanwhile at the University of Delaware, a...
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Changes to local high school football games in response to shootings, threats
There were some cancelations Friday night, and they come on the heels of Tuesday's deadly shooting after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School.
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
Kennett Brewing Company to Host Chester County Author for Book Signing
The Kennett Brewing Company will host Chester County author Bruce E. Mowday for a talk and signing of his new book, Small-Town Cops in the Crosshairs: The 1972 Sniper Slayings of Policemen William Davis and Richard Posey. The signing and presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from...
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
Startup Founded by West Chester Grad Raises $2.5 Million in Funding
Employee Cycle, founded in 2018 by Bruce Marable, a West Chester University graduate, recently raised a $2.5 million seed round with participation from its new general partner, rapper Tariq Trotter of the Roots, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journals. The seed round was led by Impellent Ventures and included...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Comments / 0