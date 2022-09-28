Read full article on original website
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Mom, ex-boyfriend charged in disappearance of missing 8-month-old Baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A woman and her ex-boyfriend, both 23, were formally indicted this week on charges relating to the disappearance of her young daughter, who has not been seen since 2019. On Monday, Sept. 12, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears spoke at a press conference alongside other Indianapolis law...
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
Parents left furious after school removes doors on girls' and boys' toilets
Parents have been left outraged after a secondary school made the decision to remove the doors from student toilets. Parrenthorn High, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, has recently come under fire following the school's recent choice to take the doors off in two toilet areas. The decision was announced during...
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
Woman Kicking Out Brother's Girlfriend and Kid for Lack of 'Respect' Backed
"I told her if she couldn't respect me in my home then she should leave," she said.
Husband's Revenge on Stepdaughter for Rejecting His Job Offer Sparks Fury
"Your daughter is an adult, she gets to make adult decisions. One of them is not working for her stepfather," one user said.
Dad Demanding Equal Custody of His Baby With Ex-Fiancée Slammed
A heavily pregnant woman has asked Mumsnet for advice after finding out that her former fiancé wants 50 percent custody of their baby. The woman, posting as Baby3at40 on the U.K.-based discussion site, explained that she was 34 weeks pregnant and her ex, who had left four weeks earlier, had emailed her to negotiate custody.
Moment school bus packed with up to 20 pupils bursts into flames and fills with smoke as panicking children as young as nine scream and shout to get off
This is the horrifying moment a school bus packed with up to 20 children burst into flames as children as young as nine screamed and shouted to get off. The driver had no idea the underside of the single-decker bus was up in flames until motorists flashed their lights to alert him.
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Mom Backed for Leaving Her Nephew 'Stranded' After He Damaged Her TV
The woman told Mumsnet she would no longer be helping out with child care, after her sister refused to apologize for the 9-year-old boy's mishap.
Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.
Anger as Mom-of-5 Expects Adult Child To Babysit on Vacation: 'Did Nothing'
Reddit users accused the mom of "parentifying" her older children and treating them like babysitters.
Kids With Head Lice Should No Longer Be Sent Home From School, New Study Says
For many parents, a child getting sent home from the classroom due to head lice is a common occurrence during the school year. However, new guidance for diagnosing and treating head lice from the American Academy of Pediatrics could change that process. According to a press release issued Monday, a...
Dad Praised for Encouraging Daughter's Boyfriend To Dump Her After 3 Weeks
"The dad didn't want another one to suffer like him," said one Redditor.
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
14 Parents Who Were Not Expecting To Encounter This Kind Of Comedy At Their Kids' Schools
School sure has changed since we were kids.
