Priced at nearly $50 cheaper than the 3rd Gen AirPods, the Haylou PurFree are a novel kind of smart earbuds. In fact, they aren’t even earbuds at all. Designed to run on bone conduction technology, the PurFree plays audio without sitting inside your ear. Instead, it delivers audio signals to your temple-bones, which carry the waves directly to your inner ear, allowing you to hear music without having devices inside your ear. The biggest pro of this new kind of technology? Well, you can listen to music but still hear the world around you, so whether you’re listening to music while walking on the pavement, or just attending calls while at home, you can hear everything around you from a honking car or the pizza delivery guy at the doorbell. It’s quite literally the original ‘Transparency Mode’!

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO