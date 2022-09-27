Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon's big launch event announced ahead of Google's Nest launch
Amazon has sent out invitations to its 2022 annual product launch event, which will take place on September 28.
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right
Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.
yankodesign.com
These smart bone-conducting headphones are a pretty compelling alternative to the AirPods
Priced at nearly $50 cheaper than the 3rd Gen AirPods, the Haylou PurFree are a novel kind of smart earbuds. In fact, they aren’t even earbuds at all. Designed to run on bone conduction technology, the PurFree plays audio without sitting inside your ear. Instead, it delivers audio signals to your temple-bones, which carry the waves directly to your inner ear, allowing you to hear music without having devices inside your ear. The biggest pro of this new kind of technology? Well, you can listen to music but still hear the world around you, so whether you’re listening to music while walking on the pavement, or just attending calls while at home, you can hear everything around you from a honking car or the pizza delivery guy at the doorbell. It’s quite literally the original ‘Transparency Mode’!
geekwire.com
Amazon’s new Halo Rise bedside device tracks sleep with radar sensor, low-power radio signals
Amazon unveiled a new bedside sleep-tracking device, Halo Rise, expanding its lineup of consumer health devices beyond wristbands for the first time. Announced this morning at the company’s fall Echo and Alexa product event, it’s the latest example of Amazon testing the willingness of customers to trust its privacy promises in the interest of improving their health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raspberry Pi Pico Keyboard has OLED Keycaps
Maker and developer Thomas, also known as Thpoll, has made an RP2040-powered keyboard with OLEDs beneath the keycaps.
The best earbuds with microphone for $25 or less in 2022
Wireless earbuds are your best friend when you want quality audio on the move. Whether you want to catch up to your favorite podcast on commute or spice up the morning jog, a pair of true wireless earbuds is hands down your best choice. These audio devices are small enough...
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker boasts Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology
Enhance your living space with a new smart home gadget: the Amazon Echo Studio Gen 2 2022 smart speaker. Now available in white, this update on the previous model offers Dolby Atmos as well. Designed with better bass response and clarity than before, it gives you high-quality audio. This high-end Echo speaker offers multiple drives and impressive sound. Moreover, while it looks similar to previous versions, it has better audio performance. That’s thanks to spatial audio processing and improved 3D sound technology. So the sound it produces truly deserves to be in your living space. Plus, it has a better frequency range, too, with deeper bass notes and more clarity in the mid-range. Overall, this second-generation device will enhance any space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Focally unveils the world's first Full colour Micro-led based true AR glasses with fully see-through display and USound MEMS speakers' technology
The glasses combine state-of-the-art USound audio technology, optical display system and hardware that enables spatial computing in a small form factor for assistive AR applications. GRAZ, Austria, Sept 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the cooperation...
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with remote finder feature so you keep track of it
Finding your Alexa remote is now easy thanks to the remote finder feature in the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Additionally, the device comes with a motion-activated backlight that illuminates buttons in dimly lit rooms. The remote also comes with 2 customizable buttons to create your own shortcuts to favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. In fact, there’s even a new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast. With this remote, you can control power and volume—plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons. Regarding compatibility, this remote is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Overall, it’s a nice upgrade to your regular Fire TV remote—which you can now find, even if you lose it.
Best JBL headphones: earbuds, on-ears, true wireless and more
If you're looking for a new pair of cans in 2022, you could do a lot worse than JBL headphones. Here are the brand's best....
getnews.info
Timekettle Wt2 Edge bluetooth translator earbuds with Super Hybirdcomm technology improve accuracy of translation dialogue
Improve your international business relations with the indispensable bi-directional timekettle ai bluetooth communication translation earbuds. GUANGDONG – SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 – Translation earbuds have been catching on really fast in the last few years. Multiple companies have come up with this technology for people to use and benefit from in international travels, relations and diplomacy. Having said that, there aren’t any who can match the technological prowess and the futuristic capabilities of one company that has grabbed the market like no other. One company that has made huge sales are at the forefront of the next generation of translation earbuds, who has ratcheted up languages, accents and accuracy of AI bluetooth translator of more than 95%, and stands as the undisputed champion of communication devices with Bluetooth ai translators — TIMEKETTLE.
The Verge
A smart lock with long-range wireless power is finally a reality
I’ve spent the last few months testing smart door locks, and I’ve had to set up an Amazon Subscribe & Save order for all the different batteries they’ve been chewing through. Smart locks have a power problem, and smart lock manufacturer Alfred thinks it has the solution: wireless power.
Logitech Blue Sona XLR broadcast microphone with ClearAmp brings the studio home
Take your game streaming and podcasts to the next level with the Logitech Blue Sona XLR Broadcast Microphone with ClearAmp. The XLR dynamic transducers make it a perfect match for live streamers and podcasters. Additionally, the ClearAmp technology also makes it perfect for a true stereo-quality sound experience. You won’t need any additional mic boosters whatsoever. In fact, ClearAmp means less gear, easier setup and better sound. Getting broadcast sound for your content space will be easier with this microphone. Also, the mic capsule design features 1 diaphragms. It uses 1 of these for capturing your voice and the reverse-mounted second one cancels out vibration. In addition, there’s also the internal shockmount that isolates the mic capsule. Overall, this makes sure any bumps or vibrations from your desk stay out of your streams.
Earbuds Not Staying Put? Try These Buds Designed for Small Ears
No other gadget can compete with a pair of earbuds if you want to stream a good album or playlist when you’re on the move. But unlike wireless headphones, which can cover or sit on top of your ears, even the best wireless earbuds can often have trouble sitting perfectly in your ears. It’s a common problem, especially for people with smaller ear canals, who find themselves constantly adjusting their buds to stay put — and stay comfortable. If you’re looking for the best earbuds for small ears, a number of audio brands are now offering everything from custom-fitting molds...
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Camera AW300 with 2K camera and full-color night vision launches
Xiaomi has launched the Mi Outdoor Camera AW300 in China. The smart home security gadget has a wide-angle 2K camera with a CMOS sensor. The device has full-color night vision thanks to four lights: two high-power white lights and two infrared lights. The camera has a built-in two-way intercom system,...
Android Authority
Samsung will no longer ship dumb home appliances by the end of 2023
Welcome to the future. You can't use your oven because it's being updated. Samsung is committed to launching 100% Wi-Fi-enabled appliances by the end of 2023. These will integrate in SmartThings and enable several smart and eco-conscious routines and suggestions. Samsung is also switching all of its TV remotes to...
notebookcheck.net
OUKITEL P2001 portable power station delivers sustainable power for camping activities and home appliances
With the rated 2000 Wh huge AC output (surge up to 4000 W), OUKITEL P2001 portable power generator can power 99% of camping gadgets. Moreover, this is also an ideal home backup power supply since it can even run those heavy-duty home appliances (fridge, TV, air-conditioner, etc). The P2001 generator...
notebookcheck.net
SENBONO Max7 smartwatch promises Bluetooth calling plus blood pressure and heart rate monitors
The SENBONO Max7 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. Listed health features of the wearable include blood pressure and heart rate monitors, though no evidence is provided of the accuracy of these tools. Other health-related tools on the watch are sleep tracking, exercise logging and a pedometer. You can...
Comments / 0