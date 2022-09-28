Read full article on original website
fundselectorasia.com
JPMAM and BlackRock top fund perceptions survey
JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) ranked as the top asset manager in Hong Kong, while BlackRock came first in Singapore, according to a survey of 350 fund selectors carried out by Broadridge. “Every year, Broadridge Fund Buyer Focus Intelligence interviews fund selectors in seven markets across Asia Pacific to understand...
fundselectorasia.com
Chinese family offices post robust growth
The average assets under management of family offices interviewed in a study by the Financial Services Development Council and the Global Family Business Research Center at Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance increased threefold last year to Rmb29.7bn ($4.4bn) compared with 2018. The two entities carried out the research, entitled...
Tesla's AI Day Announcements, Lordstown, Fisker On Track With Production Plans, Faraday Future Gets A Lifeline And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks moved to the downside once again in the week that ended Sept. 30 as economic worries continue to roil the broader market. Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE and Workhorse Group, Inc. WKHS were among the stocks that bucked the downtrend. Now, here are the key events that happened...
fundselectorasia.com
HEAD-TO-HEAD: Blackrock versus Schroders
Much like every asset class, global equities have fared poorly this year against a backdrop of rising inflation, tightening monetary policy and sluggish economic growth. Last month, Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer, Michael Strobaek, revised the bulge bracket bank’s house view on the asset class to “underweight”.
My Friend Raised Her Credit Score Over 100 Points With This Tip
If you're trying to improve your credit, this tip could be exactly what you need.
New coronavirus subvariant BA.2.75.2 tops concerns as officials gear up for potential winter wave
As officials in California and beyond try to assess how severe a fall-and-winter coronavirus wave may be, one key factor is the growth of several new subvariants now emerging.
fundselectorasia.com
What does the future hold for China property?
China’s real estate landscape is undergoing profound structural shifts driven mainly by significant policy changes. During this time, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly reinforced his key policy message that “houses are for living in, not for speculation”, forcing property developers to adopt a more utilitarian model. The structural changes taking place are resulting in increasing market share for state-owned developers at the expense of private sector companies. We expect the latter to play a smaller role in China’s residential property sector in the years ahead. As these trends play out, over time we expect to see healthier balance sheets emerge for those developers able to survive the current downturn, with more stable operations coupled with more modest profit margins.
fundselectorasia.com
BNPP AM appoints head of stewardship for APAC
BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed Jane Karen Ho (pictured) as head of stewardship for Asia Pacific within its global sustainability centre, effective 3 October. Based in Singapore, she reports to Michael Herskovich, BNPP AM’s global head of stewardship, and to Angelia Chin, BNPP AM’s chief executive officer...
