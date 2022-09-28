The S&P 500 closed out a brutal third quarter on a low note this past week, hitting new 52-week lows. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 6.2% year-over-year in the month of August, down from a 6.3% PCE inflation in July. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the preferred inflation measure for the Federal Reserve, was up 4.9% in August, exceeding economist...

STOCKS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO