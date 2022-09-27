Complications such as strokes, seizures, memory and movement disorders occurred 7% more in patients who had been infected with COVID than in similar, uninfected patients People who have contracted COVID-19 are at higher risk for developing a number of neurological conditions within the first year after infection, according to a new study. A year-long study published Thursday in Nature Medicine analyzed about 14 million medical records in a database from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Evaluating 44 brain and other neurological disorders, researchers found that disorders occurred...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO