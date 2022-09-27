Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Emergency dialysis during hospitalization for surgery predicts unfavorable outcomes
Even the best-laid plans often go awry, and adapting to changing circumstances on the fly can lead to unanticipated results. Now, researchers from Japan report that dealing with unexpected problems during surgery can also affect patient outcomes. In a study published in August in International Journal of Surgery, researchers from...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds
Complications such as strokes, seizures, memory and movement disorders occurred 7% more in patients who had been infected with COVID than in similar, uninfected patients People who have contracted COVID-19 are at higher risk for developing a number of neurological conditions within the first year after infection, according to a new study. A year-long study published Thursday in Nature Medicine analyzed about 14 million medical records in a database from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Evaluating 44 brain and other neurological disorders, researchers found that disorders occurred...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure
People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
reviewofoptometry.com
Ortho-K Improves Chorioretinal Blood Flow in Myopia
Myopia patients are likely to see improved retinal blood flow with ortho-K wear. Photo: John Mountford, Dip. App. Sc. Click image to enlarge. It’s known that high myopes have relatively thinner choroids, so it stands to reason that efforts to curtail myopia development might impact the choroidal vasculature in a positive way. A recent study documented just this phenomenon. Upon observing potential alterations in fundus microcirculation and retinal thickness in adolescent myopic orthokeratology (ortho-K) wearers, researchers recently found that these lenses improved retinal blood flow while controlling myopia.
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
studyfinds.org
Dietary supplement shows ability to prevent macular degeneration
BETHESDA, Md. — The most common cause of blindness in older Americans is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, there is hope that people can slow the progression of vision loss down. Researchers with the National Eye Institute analyzed 10 years’ worth of data and found that a modified version of the AREDS2 formula, which contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, was effective in slowing down AMD progression.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
reviewofoptometry.com
Presbyopia
However, this ranking doesn’t account for the potential financial burden of premium lenses. Rather, those who received the correction a month prior reported worse symptoms during handheld device use. September 12, 2022. Women and men differed in their surgery selection process and post-op satisfaction. July 27, 2022. In the...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
