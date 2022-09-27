Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 associated with increase in new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes in youth, by as much as 72%
Children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a new study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger. In a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers at...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
healio.com
Dupixent approved for prurigo nodularis treatment
The FDA has approved Dupixent for the treatment of prurigo nodularis in adults, Regeneron and Sanofi announced in a press release. Dupixent (dupilumab), given as a subcutaneous injection, is the first drug approved by the FDA for this indication. Prurigo nodularis, a chronic debilitating inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
reviewofoptometry.com
Revisit a Steroid Alternative
In all medical specialties, doctors have long relied on glucocorticoid therapy. However, it’s well-known that systemic glucocorticoid treatments (e.g., oral prednisone) affect other cells in the body. In some patients, these drugs can produce side effects that may include diabetes, impaired wound healing, gastric ulcers, weight gain, cardiovascular disease, bone loss, muscle wasting and neuropsychiatric issues.1-3 We also know that glucocorticoids create additional adverse effects in the eye, including increased intraocular pressure and potential glaucoma, cataract formation, central serous chorioretinopathy, corneal thinning, increased risk of infection and impaired wound healing.1.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Explains the Role of an Oncology CRO in Clinical Trials
When a person first hears they have cancer, their last thought is probably how the doctor is going to treat them. They worry about their family, their finances, and more. However, researchers are continuously looking for ways to improve existing cancer treatments and develop new ones. Why Cancer is so...
reviewofoptometry.com
Ortho-K Improves Chorioretinal Blood Flow in Myopia
Myopia patients are likely to see improved retinal blood flow with ortho-K wear. Photo: John Mountford, Dip. App. Sc. Click image to enlarge. It’s known that high myopes have relatively thinner choroids, so it stands to reason that efforts to curtail myopia development might impact the choroidal vasculature in a positive way. A recent study documented just this phenomenon. Upon observing potential alterations in fundus microcirculation and retinal thickness in adolescent myopic orthokeratology (ortho-K) wearers, researchers recently found that these lenses improved retinal blood flow while controlling myopia.
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract and Refractive Surgery
However, this ranking doesn’t account for the potential financial burden of premium lenses. Scattering light due to lenticular opacity could contribute to photophobia more than the aberrations. September 20, 2022. Included are the types of IOL used, female sex and younger age. Nearly half of all patients developed lens...
reviewofoptometry.com
Presbyopia
However, this ranking doesn’t account for the potential financial burden of premium lenses. Rather, those who received the correction a month prior reported worse symptoms during handheld device use. September 12, 2022. Women and men differed in their surgery selection process and post-op satisfaction. July 27, 2022. In the...
reviewofoptometry.com
MMP Concentrations May Affect Corneal Erosion Healing
MMP concentration may dictate effective treatment strategies in corneal erosion patients. Photo: Aaron Bronner, OD. Click image to enlarge. Researchers believe that certain matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) may be to blame for defective corneal re-epithelization in patients with recurrent corneal erosions. MMPs degrade the junctional complexes that epithelial cells rely on in order to adhere to the basement membrane. In the study, MMP-2 and MMP-3 were found to dissolve the basement membrane and accumulate in the epithelium, possibly inducing erosion recurrence.
optometrytimes.com
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
Alzamend Neuro Seeks FDA Nod For Dementia Immunotherapy Study
Alzamend Neuro Inc ALZN submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for its immunotherapy candidate, ALZN002. The product candidate is designed to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer's type. ALZN002 is a proprietary "active" immunotherapy product, which means each patient's immune system produces it. It consists...
technologynetworks.com
New Treatment for Uterine Fibroids Shows Promise in Trial
About three-quarters of women will experience uterine fibroids before they reach the age of 50. With a range of often debilitating symptoms including excessive menstrual bleeding, they are the most common reason women undergo hysterectomies. And there is a lack of effective treatments—most therapies either only mask symptoms or are difficult for patients to tolerate.
Healthline
Comparing Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder
Neurogenic bladder is a term is used to describe two issues affecting the muscles and nerves in the bladder that control how your body stores or empties urine. Neurogenic bladder issues affect millions of people in the United States. It’s especially common in people also affected by:. multiple sclerosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Iron Therapy and Biological Infusions Do Not Pose Any Additional Risks for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
For a study, researchers evaluated the safety of giving intravenous (IV) biological therapy and iron infusions on the same day vs. giving them on different days to patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Patients with IBD frequently need intravenous iron therapy. It is common for individuals with IBD to have both IV iron therapy in the outpatient environment and biological infusion therapy. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease who got iron infusions at a centralized facility were considered. Investigators compared patients who received their iron infusion on the same day as their biological infusion to those who received their iron infusion on a different day and found no significant difference in infusion-related responses between the 2 groups. A total of 481 patients had a biologic infusion on the same day, and 129 also received an iron infusion. When comparing patients who received biological infusion therapy at the same session as the iron infusion to those who received a biological infusion on a different day (5% vs. 7%, P=0.246) or any IBD-related therapy (5% vs. 8%, P=0.206), there was no significant difference in the incidence of infusion reactions. Patients receiving intravenous iron therapy on the same day as intravenous therapy with biologics did not experience an increase in the frequency or type of infusion responses compared to patients who had a biological infusion on a separate day. Biological therapy, followed by intravenous iron therapy, may be a cost-effective and safe option.
Much-debated drug from Amylyx for Lou Gehrig’s disease wins FDA approval
A drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to treat ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, won U.S. approval on Thursday from the Food and Drug Administration based on the results of a small, mid-stage study.
Clinical Study On DMT Inhaled Product For Treatment-Resistant Depression Completes Dosing Stage
Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF, a life sciences company developing medicinal next-generation psychedelics, completed the dose administration of 30 healthy subjects within its Phase 2 clinical trial of DMT-based proprietary drug BMND01 for the Treatment-Resistant Depression (TDR) disorder. Besides producing novel drugs based on first-gen psychedelics such as DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and...
